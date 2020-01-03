Who was Qassem Soleimani, the Iranian commander killed by the US air strike?

Loading...

Qassem Soleimani, killed by an American air strike ordered by President Donald Trump at Baghdad International Airport on Friday, was hailed as a hero in Iran, brave, charismatic and loved by the troops. Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, called him once. a "living martyr of the revolution". But the United States saw Iran's top general as a ruthless murderer. One of Iran's most powerful men, Soleimani, cut a very controversial figure. He was head of the Quds Force of the Revolutionary Guard, an elite unit that manages Iran's overseas operations, and one considered by the United States as a foreign terrorist organization. He began his first-line military career in the Iran-Iraq war in the early 1980s, Soleimani rose to fame to become an indispensable figure in Iran, playing an instrumental role in spreading his influence in the Middle East. "He has been in combat all his life. His soldiers love him. He is a quiet, charismatic guy, a strategic genius and a tactical operator," Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling, a national security, intelligence and terrorism analyst, told CNN. These are all things, looking at it from the enemy's perspective, (that) is going to create a lot of anguish in this part of the world. " The Pentagon says that Soleimani and his troops were "responsible for the deaths of hundreds of members of the coalition service and Americans and for the injuries of thousands more." Ander, "Soleimani, who had led the Quds Force since 1998, was the intellectual author of the Iranian military operations in Iraq and Syria. The United States. Officials believe that during the Iraq war, it was Soleimani's units that provided Iraqi insurgents specially made bombs that could penetrate the armor, a deadly weapon against the US forces, a claim that Iran denied.During the war against ISIS, Soleimani was also often denounced on the battlefields in Iraq, entering and leaving the country to help Iraqi Shiite forces fight extremist militants. The Quds Force of Solimani also wreaked havoc far beyond the Middle East. Treasury officials say Soleimani was involved in a notorious plot on US soil, overseeing the Quds Force officers who tried and did not assassinate the Saudi Arabian ambassador to the States in 2011 United, Adel Al-Jubeir, in the exclusive Café Milano in Washington. The Department of Defense said Soleimani was "actively developing plans to attack US diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region." He blamed the Iranian general for orchestrating attacks on coalition bases in Iraq in recent months, including an attack on December 27 that culminated in the death of an American contractor and Iraqi personnel. Also killed in the US air strike at Baghdad International Airport early Friday was Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy head of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) backed by Iran. He tried to storm the US embassy in Baghdad in a separate incident this week. According to the Pentagon, Soleimani also approved that attack. Formed in 2014 to fight ISIS, the PMF is a Shiite paramilitary force formed by former militias with close ties to Iran. He was recognized under an Iraqi law of 2016 as an independent military force that responds directly to the prime minister.

