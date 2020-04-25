WHO warns there is no evidence of coronavirus immunity because medics say an ‘immune passport’ could risk a second wave – The Scottish Sun

4

The World Health Organization today warned of no evidence of coronavirus immunity because medics warned that a ‘risk-free certificate’ could risk a second wave of the virus.

WHO warns that coronavirus immune passports can make a pandemic worse because patients who have recovered once can ignore health advice – increasing the spread of deadly bugs.

Earlier this month, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said immunity bracelets were being considered after science was clearer.

And last night the WHO warned: “At the point of this pandemic, there is not enough evidence about the effectiveness of antibody-mediated immunity to ensure the accuracy of ‘passport immunity’ or ‘risk-free certificates’.

“People who assume they are immune to a second infection because they have received positive test results can ignore public health advice.

“Therefore, the use of such certificates can increase the risk of ongoing transmission.”

They further warned that inaccurate tests could falsely categorize people – having “serious consequences” when it came to virus control.

They said: “The first is that they can incorrectly label people who have been infected as negative, and the second is that people who have not been falsely infected are labeled as positive.”

That happened after Health Sec Hancock said Britain could get an “immune bracelet” or certificate to prove they could not carry or catch the corona virus once the lockdown was over.

He said: “When science is good enough to understand the immunity people have after suffering an illness, then we are looking for ways to introduce something like an immunity certificate or maybe a bracelet that says’ I already have it and I’m immune and I can’t continue it and I’m very unlikely to catch it ‘.

“And we thought we would get there, but to this day, scientists are not confident enough to understand the development of the disease after people have gotten through it as I have experienced it.”

The death toll of coronavirus in the UK yesterday reached more than 19,500.

At the time, Downing Street also said they would closely watch how well the certificate of immunity works in other countries and consider launching it in the UK.

The PM’s spokesman said: “This is something that has been discussed in other countries.

“We will see the strategy followed elsewhere. If there are things that will help in Britain, of course we will consider it.”

German Chancellor Angela Merkel previously planned to issue a certificate of immunity because researchers have begun testing 100,000 people per day for this disease.

The researchers will use antibody tests that can find out if someone already has COVID-19 and issue documentation to people to confirm their status.

An immunity certificate will help determine when the lock can be lifted, and the school reopened.

And the Madrid Hoteliers Association (AEHM) said they were looking for a ‘Covid-19 Free Hotel’ certification, which would guarantee guests and staff had no viruses.

How this will work has not been explained, but hotel guests may have to be able to prove they don’t have a coronavirus to stay.

Meanwhile, Britons seem to be hacking under lockdown pressure, with road traffic crawling up 10 percent.

Drivers were seen queuing at Costa Coffee in Mansfield, hundreds of people flocked to the seafront in Hove, East Sussex, buyers gathered at a B&M in Chelmsford, Essex, and people were seen drinking at Hampstead Heath in London.

And the British were warned last night that the locking of the coronavirus would not be revoked if they broke the rules.

