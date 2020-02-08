Who votes for the Academy Awards and why they are called the Oscars

Whether you work in films or an informal spectator, the 2020 Academy Awards are the most prestigious night of the film industry of the year, where the very best talent is selected on screen and behind the scenes film master minds with his list of nominations.

But who actually votes for the shortlists and winners? Where does the name “Oscars” come from and what are the prizes made of?

Here is our guide for everything you need to know.

Who votes for the Oscars?

We have compiled this video to show this year’s nominees what it feels like as a backstage after winning an Oscar. #OscarsLunch pic.twitter.com/PKNcWpSOwe

– The Academy (@TheAcademy) 4 February 2019

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences – better known as the Academy – is the world’s leading film organization.

It consists of 8,000 members – “talented men and women who work in the cinema” according to the Academy website – who vote for the prizes.

The names of Academy members are a well-kept secret, but they are all professionals from the film industry ranging from actors, directors and writers to producers and executives, and anyone who is nominated for or awarded an Oscar has immediate access.

Efforts have been made in recent years to review membership and make it more diverse.

According to a 2014 survey by the Los Angeles Times, 76% of voters were men, 94% of them were white and they were 63 years old on average.

Following the #OscarsSoWhite protest in 2016, in which industrial stars, including Will Smith, boycott the ceremony in protest against the lack of diversity of nominations, the Academy announced plans to double the number of women and various members by 2020.

In June 2016, the Academy invited 683 new members to participate, 41% of whom were colored people and 46% women.

Progress continued in 2017 when the Academy saw a record-breaking addition of 774 new members from 57 different countries.

How does Oscars vote work?

The voting process of the Academy is incredibly extensive and complicated, but we have set out the basic principles below …

1. Academy members must choose the nominees

Each member may only propose nominees within their discipline. For example, writers nominate writers, actors nominate actors, costume designers nominate costume designers, etc. This is done with the help of a preference vote in which Academy members put down a maximum of five nominees per category. Everyone can vote for Best Picture.

Once the choices have been made, accountancy firm PwC updates the submissions using the “alternative vote” system: this means that all first-choice ballots are counted for each film, and the films / individuals that score above a certain threshold – also known as “the Magic Number” – get an immediate nomination. So if the “Magic Number” is set to 100 first-choice ballots and gets Roma 101, it becomes a nominee.

Subsequently, the film / person securing the lowest number of first-choice votes is removed from the process and the second choice of their vote receives an additional vote. This process is repeated, causing more nominees to cross the threshold until five have been determined.

The only exception to this process is the Best Picture category, for which between five and ten nominees can be shortlisted. This year there are eight films for the coveted prize.

If a movie gets a particularly high number of votes for the first choice – much further than the aforementioned “Magic Number” – to prevent wasting votes on a popular movie, a trickle-down process is introduced where the second choices of their voices receive extra support.

2. After the shortlists for each category are announced in January, Academy members must choose the winners

Members receive a second round of voting and – this is much easier – must choose their favorite choice in each category, except for Best Picture, which adheres to the preferred voting system. Professionals from all disciplines can vote in all categories in this second round, although they are discouraged from weighing in disciplines they don’t know much about.

Why are they called the Oscars?

The origin of the nickname is disputed, but the most popular story is that when Academic Librarian Margaret Herrick – who later became director – first saw the statuettes in 1931, she said they reminded her of her uncle Oscar.

However, Bette Davis also claimed to have coined the term by saying that she named the statue after her husband Harmon Oscar Nelson.

Columnist Sidney Skolsky also insisted that he first came up with the name in a 1934 article.

Whoever is responsible, the name caught on and the Academy made it official in 1939.

What are the Oscars figurines made of?

The statuettes are made of solid bronze and gilded in 24-carat gold.

Due to a metal shortage during the Second World War, the awards had to be made of painted plaster for three consecutive years.

After the Second World War, the Academy invited winners to trade in their plaster figures for gold-plated metal.

The 2020 Academy Awards will be held on Sunday, February 9, 2020 and will be broadcast on Sky Cinema in the UK. You can access it with a Sky Cinema Pass with Now TV.

Save 75% on a Now TV Entertainment & Sky Cinema Pass month for £ 4.99 or sign up for a free seven-day trial.

n

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, better known as the Academy u2013, is the world’s leading film organization. N

It consists of 8,000 members u2013 u201 completed men and women who work in the cinema according to the Academy u2013 website who vote for the prizes.

The names of Academy members are a well-kept secret, but they are all professionals from the film industry ranging from actors, directors and writers to producers and executives, and anyone who is nominated for or awarded an Oscar has immediate access. N