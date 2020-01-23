Who understands Shakira?

The confusing statements of the Colombian about her marital status with Gerard Piqué have no idea at all for her audience

Despite rumors of crises that occur periodically these days Shakira and Gerard Piqué remain one of the strongest couples in the sports world and the record industry.

Ten years ago they met each other while filming the video of the song “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)” of the 2010 World Cup and since then they have formed an idyllic family with their two children, but they never dare go through the altar .

In her last interview for the 60-minute program, the Colombian singer had no problem talking about the reasons why they were unable to clarify that it is not because they already feel married, but because of her pathological fear of it. wedding.

“The concept frightens me with noses. I don’t want him to start seeing me as his “wife.” I want him to see me as … his girlfriend. Your beloved, the forbidden fruit. I want to keep him at a distance and think that anything is possible, depending on how he behaves, “She said for the cameras.

Interestingly enough, what not least frightens you to refer to the footballer as your “spouse.”

In one of her latest Instagram posts, where she has documented her physical-level preparation for her performance in the Super Bowl break, the Colombian has revealed one of the ‘tricks’ that her personal trainer has taught her so that she can fully can concentrate on you practice routine and that is to turn off the phone until the session is over and has spent some time with their children: “And so my husband can’t find me,” Shakira added, laughing.

Moreover, it seems that in the circle of family members of the couple they also refer to them as if they were officially a marriage: “I like to imagine your husband looks handsome like a madman,” her coach, Anna Kaiser, replied. However, they do not intend to change their marital status at this time.

