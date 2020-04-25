Who to follow on Twitter for legit, reliable coronavirus information

Good news: There are credible coronavirus scientists and journalists who have gone online – amid a sea of ​​unknown Twitterverse misinformation.

Researchers have learned a great deal about this harmful germ, but infectious disease experts acknowledge that they still have much to know about the new coronavirus and the resulting respiratory disease, COVID-19. That’s because this virus leaked from animals and started infecting people about five months ago. This is new, as far as pathogens go. This means the big questions about immunity, the number of infections, and potential treatments are still being raised.

“We’re standing on the shore and we’re looking at the water ahead of us,” Dr. Vince Silenzio, an MD and professor at the Rutgers School of Public Health, told Mashable earlier this week when describing known and unknown viruses. “We can see the horizon, but we don’t know what’s beyond the horizon.”

As our understanding of this new coronavirus continues to emerge over the coming year and beyond, here is a list of reliable, intelligent, and credible experts to follow on Twitter.

This list will be updated – as there is no hunger for important scientific ideas there.

Caitlin Rivers, a specialist in diseases, is a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security and an assistant professor in the Department of Health and Health and Technology at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

If experts tell you something doesn’t know, don’t stop asking new people until you get a straight answer. Because in doing so you do not find the truth, you find someone who wants your ear. 1 /

– Caitlin Rivers, PhD (@cmyeaton) April 17, 2020

Natalie Dean, who researches emerging infectious diseases and vaccine study design, is an assistant professor of biostatistic at the University of Florida.

It’s a very good summary of what our new “normal” looks like.

Suggestions include more public health hotlines, workplace temperature screenings, more telework, and study flexibility. https://t.co/cQfYJyMakj

– Natalie E. Dean, PhD (@nataliexdean) April 24, 2020

Helen Branswell is an old writer on infectious diseases at Stat. He first reported on a “mysterious and growing cluster of unexplained cases of pneumonia in the Chinese city of Wuhan” on January 4, 2020.

Florian Krammer is a professor in the Department of Microbiology at the Icahn School of Medicine in Mount Sinai whose Twitter bio, appropriately, reads “Viruses, viruses, viruses and vaccines.”

Akiko Iwasaki is a professor of immunobiology and molecular, cellular and biology development at the Yale School of Medicine. He urged steady steps in the social runway early on, before most states and cities were shut down.

It is high time that we practice social measures.

– Cancel in-person seminars, meetings, conferences.

– Enable remote conferencing.

– Stop traveling and stay home.

– Protect the weak (old, immunocompromised).

– Stop handshakes, high fives or hugs. # COVID19

– Prof Akiko Iwasaki (@VirusesImmunity) March 8, 2020

Trevor Bedford researches viruses and immunity at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center. He tracks the evolution of the new coronavirus around the U.S.

There are hundreds of viruses in succession from infections in the USA. We can use these sequences until the advent of the epidemic. Doing so, we see that many introductions are driving the US epidemic and the first was in Jan. https://t.co/gbqIAFTkgc 11/18 pic.twitter.com/r2uylqcH2D

– Trevor Bedford (@trvrb) April 12, 2020

Caroline Chen is a healthcare reporter at ProPublica who is good at slogging through a huge flood of new research and identifying what we know – and don’t – about the new coronavirus.

Many people on Twitter / TV seem to know all the answers, but the more I reported, the more I was struck by how many things we didn’t know, such as:

– how many ppl are infected

– several ppl died

– how deadly the #coronavirus is, exactly

1 / n

– Caroline Chen (@CarolineYLChen) April 17, 2020

David States is the chief medical officer at Angstrom Biotech, an innovative biotech company. He provides a realistic perspective on how to cope with the challenge and test effective coronavirus vaccines.

If you expect a vaccine to become a knight in the shining armor that saves the day, you could be doomed. SARSCOV2 is a highly contagious virus. A vaccine needs to stimulate stable high levels of immunity, but coronaviruses often do not induce this type of immunity.

– David States (@statesdj) April 21, 2020

Ashish Jha is currently the director of the Harvard Global Health Institute. He emphasized the need for a robust national test plan. No one.

Comments on shining lights on people, injections of disinfectants are intended to irritate and disrupt

So we spend time talking about that and we don’t talk about things like:

Not enough testing

There is no real national plan to support contact tracking

How to Avoid Resurrection in Autumn

– Ashish “I’m still looking forward to the test” Jha (@ashishkjha) April 24, 2020

Soumya Karlamlamla reported health care in California for the Los Angeles Times, bringing critical reporting on coronavirus from the most populous state and largest economy in the United States.

there are many takeaways from antibody studies, but a large one is probably among many people infected with coronavirus with mild or no symptoms, so social travel remains crucial. you may have the virus and not know it, officials warn.

– Soumya (@skarlamangla) April 20, 2020

Scott Gottlieb, a former commissioner of the FDA, is an active tweeter and commentator on the latest coronavirus research and how it is responsible for reopening parts of the closure in the country.

THREAD: There is a risk that a second wave of # COVID19 in Fall 2020 will coincide with the flu season; and surging covid infections are secretly the ability to ramp tests, make full use of syndromic surveillance, maintain hospital capacity. What can we do to prepare? https://t.co/LrTZDKEVQP

– Scott Gottlieb, MD (@ScottGottliebMD) April 21, 2020

