Who talks about handling Netflix too hot? Meet Desiree Burch

Too hot handling fans will quickly push through all the episodes of the new Netflix series.

As 10 singles compete for $ 100,000, we have a happy narrator who guides us through it all.

Meet your lively host Desiree Burch, who has been to Netflix before …

Who is Desiree Burch?

Your overly hot handling is an American comedian from Los Angeles.

Burch has also lived in New York and Peckham, London, and has been a regular on British comedy.

He has presented his stand-up routines in Apollo Live, Live I Got You News and The Mash Reports series.

Burch has also appeared in The Russell Howard Hour, Chris Ramsey Stand Up Central and Mock the Week.

But that’s not all, the comedy superstar has been with Netflix before, when he played Flinch with Seann Walsh and Lloyd Griffith.

It is not known if Burch will return with too hot a season, as no more episodes have been confirmed yet.

Who is involved in the selection of the film “Too Hot to Handle” that is too hot?

Francesca

Age: 25

Francesca is from Canada and is a travel influencer who was previously dated with a DJ Diploma.

Harry

Age: 21

Australia’s Harry classifies herself as a giraffe dancing on the ice, but give her a few drinks and she’s a disco queen.

Sharron

Age: 25

New Jersey New York’s Sharron claims he’s one in 10 out of 10 and he was once crowned Mr. Pennsylvania in 2018. He says he’s having trouble settling in, but will it change in retreat?

David

Age: 28

David from London has brains and a mind as he is a former semi-professional rugby player with a first-class engineering degree. Will he be able to connect when he withdraws?

Matthew

Age: 29

Confident Matthew is a deeply thinking person who loves skinny diving, but do any of the girls catch his eye?

Kelz

Age: 27

Kelz is an alpha man who always gets what he wants, but is the Too Hot to Handle award up his grasp?

Rhonda

Age: 27

Atlanta-born Rhonda is tired of the dating landscape and wants something different – that’s definitely what she’s going to take with Too Hot to Handle!

Nicole

Age: 23

Nicole, an Irishman, is not afraid to express her mind and will undoubtedly shudder when retreating. Can she learn a few lessons and find the man of her dreams?

Haley

Age: 20

Florida business student Haley has a tattoo in an “unknown language” that still doesn’t know what it’s saying and is open to boys and girls – but can she find it?

Chloe

Age: 19

Chloe from Essex has no problem attracting the men of her dreams, but keeping them is another matter. One can agree, but can he learn from his mistakes and choose the right man instead of the wrong man?

Too hot to handle the weather forecast on Netflix from April 17th. If you want to watch more, check out our TV schedule.