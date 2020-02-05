Who supports musicians in the 2020 Democratic Primary?

In November 2019, Ariana Grande posted a photo with Bernie Sanders and exclaimed “MY GUY”, telling her fans that she promised to “never smile so hard again.” The most important part of the Democratic 2020 race had officially started: the primary musicians. Some stars have performed at rallies and supported their chosen candidates with a cover from Bob Dylan (or two), while others have used social media to publicize their notes. Here are the most striking musical notes for every important candidate.

Bernie Sanders

Cardi B

The rapper interviewed Sanders in Detroit last year, including about racism, the minimum wage and immigration. “Do you never feel afraid that these people who run pharmaceutical companies and schools – you know it is all a company – are afraid that you will upset so many powerful people?” The candidate laughed and answered, “Cardi, that’s what I’ve been doing all my life.”

The strokes

Julian Casablancas previously felt the Bern in the 2016 primary, and now Strokes’ front man has expressed his continued support for 2020. The band will perform on February 10 with Sanders in Durham, New Hampshire, during a meeting on the eve of the state primary. “We are honored to be associated with such a dedicated, diligent, and reliable patriot – and fellow indigenous New Yorker,” Casablancas said. “As the one and only non-business candidate, Bernie Sanders represents our only opportunity to overthrow the power of the company and help America return to democracy. That’s why we support him. “

Jack White

Last fall, White returned to his high school in Detroit to perform at a Sanders rally. On the Cass Technical High School stage, the rocker raged through White Stripes classics such as “Black Math” and “Seven Nation Army”, as well as Bob Dylan’s “License to Kill” from the unbelievers of 1983. “Bernie Sanders tells the truth and me really trust him, “White told the crowd.

Ariana Grande

At the end of last year the pop star apparently endorsed the candidate by posting photos with him on Twitter: “Thank you Senator Sanders for coming to my show, my whole night and for everything you stand for!”

Vampire weekend

The band recently played at a Sanders meeting in Iowa. Their cover of Thin Lizzy’s “The Boys Are Back in Town” was appropriate, given that they performed there in 2016 to support the candidate. “I still believe that Bernie can win and it is brutal to see how much energy goes into convincing voters who convince the most popular politicians in the country (and the one who favors Trump best) cannot be selected,” frontman wrote Ezra Koenig on his Instagram. “Bernie is still the landslide favorite among people aged 35 and younger (about racial and gender lines), so talk to your older, skeptical friends and family about why Bernie can actually win.”

Bon Iver

Frontman Justin Vernon supported Vampire Weekend at the Cedar Rapids rally, with the title track from Dylan’s 1964 album The Times They Are a-Changin and “With God on Our Side.”

Zola Jesus

Zola Jesus – real name Nicole Hummel – may be Amy Klobuchar’s cousin, but she has made it clear that she is voting for Sanders. “I’m not fucking with my Bernie support,” she tweeted. “He’s running against my cousin. I’m going against bloodlines for this shit!”

Weyes Blood

The Los Angeles singer-songwriter, real name Natalie Mering, posted a photo with the candidate on her Instagram last month.

Brandi Carlile

Carlile performed last year at the Sanders kick-off meeting in Vermont, and even dedicated her song “The Joke” to the candidate.

Kim Gordon

The singer and ex-Sonic Youth bassist uses her Instagram to support Sanders, including posting a picture of herself with the senator, her daughter Coco and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. “Yo! California! The primary is March 3 and vote-by-post ballots drop Monday !! “she wrote in another message.” Bernie supporters must knock outside and on doors, this primary is crucial! “

T.I.

The rapper praised Sanders last year while on The View. “At the moment, Bernie is the only person I see with a base strong enough to resist (Trump),” he said. “Biden has larger numbers, but Bernie’s base is more passionate. He is the complete antithesis of what Trump stands for.”

Lil Yachty

Lil Yachty, real name Miles McCollum, previously expressed his support for Sanders in 2016. When the candidate announced his campaign for the 2020 elections, the Atlanta rapper quoted the tweet and said, “Let’s go.”

Frankie Cosmos

Frontwoman Greta Kline contributed the song “Moon Beam” (under the name Lexie) to a compilation entitled Bernie Speaks with the Community. The album, compiled by Portland, Oregon, band Stranger Ranger, also includes indie rockers Jay Som and Marisa Dabice from Mannequin Pussy.

Sheer Mag

After Sanders played the protest song from Philly Punks ‘Expect the Bayonet’ at a meeting in Queens last fall, the band responded with support for the candidate: “We believe he is the best hope in generations for the left”, they said in a statement to Pitchfork, “and the only viable candidate to beat Trump in 2020.”

Elizabeth Warren

John Legend

In an interview with Vanity Fair last fall, Legend chose Warren as his favorite candidate. “She is the best candidate to run today and she comes with joy and sincerity and with a wealth of knowledge and experience,” said the singer. “You see someone as transparently competent and eloquent and on fire like Elizabeth Warren and then you hear that some men just don’t vote for a woman. Why do men feel so threatened by the idea of ​​a female president? “

Pete Buttigieg

David Crosby

It is no surprise that Croz has been extremely open about who he supports in the primary. He tweeted several times about the candidate and went into more detail while promoting his documentary David Crosby: Remember My Name, produced by Cameron Crowe. “He’s the smartest man I’ve ever seen in politics,” he said. “He is brilliant, and he is honest, and he is devoted and he is brave. Do you know how much guts it takes to get into the army if you are gay? Do volunteer work and go because you think you should do that, you don’t want to be a privileged man and apologize? Do you know what kind of morality you need for that? “

Mandy Moore

The singer and actress recently expressed her support for the former mayor. “I usually don’t get involved in politics,” she tweeted, which disappoints Chasing Liberty fans across America. “But Pete Buttigieg is just so inspiring and he is the person that America now needs as president.”

Andrew Yang

Childish Gambino

Gambino, also known as Donald Glover, became Yang’s creative consultant in December and helped launch a pop-up store in Los Angeles prior to the Democratic debate that week at Loyola Marymount University.