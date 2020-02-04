Who should manage the .Org addresses from the internet?

.Org domain names have been the home base for non-profit organizations on the internet for decades. They use groups such as the Red Cross, the Sierra Club and the Heritage Foundation, just like many smaller, less well-known organizations. Now the non-profit organization responsible for .org domains can be sold to a profit-making company in a $ 1.1 billion deal that has attracted protesters and the attention of the California Attorney General.

The organization that manages .org addresses is Public Interest Registry. It is one of the various top registers that manage the Internet address book on behalf of Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers or ICANN. When you type an address such as “wired.com” into your browser, ICANN is responsible for ensuring that you get where you need to go. But ICANN does not process the nitty gritty details itself. Instead, it contracts responsibilities for other companies and organizations. For example, a company named Verisign processes registrations for all .com domain names.

Registering a domain gives an individual or organization the exclusive possibility to use that domain for their website, e-mail and other internet applications. ICANN sets limits on how many wholesalers such as Verisign can charge resellers for some domain name registrations. In June, ICANN removed caps for prices for two types of domain names: .org and .info. That decision was already controversial in itself, but it was only the beginning of a greater battle for the future of .org domain names. Since its foundation in 2002, PIR has been part of a non-profit organization called The Internet Society. In November, the Internet Society announced plans to sell PIR to a newly established private equity company called Ethos Capital for $ 1.1 billion.

Critics are concerned that under his new ownership, and without the price ceilings that ICANN has established, Ethos could praise non-profit organizations, activists, and others using .org domain names. “Without the supervision of a trusted non-profit organization such as [the Internet Society], a registry could abuse these rules to take advantage of the NGO sector,” wrote Elliot Harmon of the Electronic Frontier Foundation in November.

The concerns go beyond the registration fees. “.Org comes closest to a public interest institution for domain names on the internet,” said Michael Froomkin, professor of law at the University of Miami, a frequent critic of ICANN. Like many others, he is concerned that Ethos puts profit above a mission to support non-profit organizations on the internet.

ICANN and the Internet Society have not responded to requests for comment. An Ethos Capital spokesperson referred a reporter to a website published by Ethos and the Internet Society called keypointsabout.org website. “Nothing about the status of PIR as a non-profit organization makes it different from a profit motive in terms of its ability to raise prices,” the website says. “Market forces, however, exclude any significant price increase.”

Critics do not buy the free market argument. PIR has a monopoly position when registering .org domain names. You can always switch from one .org domain name to another, but it is not easy for an established organization that has been directing the public to a specific web address for years or decades to change domains. “It is more difficult than changing banks,” says Froomkin.

The deal would be good for the Internet Society. The organization has been using PIR’s income for a long time to finance its other activities, such as advocating net neutrality and internet privacy. If the sale continues, the Internet Society plans to use the $ 1.1 billion to create trust to continue to fund the organization without worrying about the future of domain name registration. In a blog post in December, Internet Society President Gonzalo Camarillo argued that the deal would benefit the public, because while the Internet Society extracts all PIR’s profits, Ethos could reinvest the money it deserves to improve PIR’s services . It is not clear why Ethos would reinvest its profits rather than the Internet Society.

