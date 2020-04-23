Who should be the “American Idol” 2020 winner?

The American Idol voting process has already begun with the public deciding who should round out the Top 20. The official voting of all contestants opens on Sunday, April 26 when the biggest elimination of the season will take place. The Top 20 will go to the Top 10 in a historic “stay home” concert, with contestants and judges going live from 25 different venues. Speak out in this poll below and vote for your favorite:
Take the survey: Who is the next “American idol?”
(X comes out the announcement to reveal the vote. Disclaimer: This poll is not the official vote but a tool to test fan power and the likelihood of a vote result)
Now, click to drop your support for your “idol” favorite
Before you go ahead and share your support, be sure to enter the Twitter name below. Tweet out!
I voted (-insert the twitter name here–) as a favorite for WIN @AmericanIdol 2020! Who is your choice? Click on Tweet
The top 20 listings of “American Idol”
- Aliana Jester, 19 years old from Tampa, Florida – @Aliana_Jester
- Arthur Gunn, with 22 years old from Nepal and now in Witchita, Kansas – @ ArthurGunn122
- Cyniah Elise, 18 years old from Atlanta, Georgia – @CyniahElise
- DeWayne Crocker Jr. 21 years old from Pensecola, Florida – @singdewayne
- Dillon James, 27 years old from Bakersfield, California – @DillonJOfficial
- Fe Becnel, 20 years old Kenner, Louisiana – @faithbecnel
- Francisco Martín, 19 years old from San Francisco, California – @fronciscomartin
- Franklin Boone, 28 years old from Durham, North Carolina – @FBooneMusic
- Grace Leer, 29 years old from San Francisco, California – @GraceLeermusic
- Jonny West, 23 years old from Wildoma, California – @ohjonnywest
- Jovin Webb, 29 years old from Baton Rough, Louisiana – @JovinWebb
- Julia Gargano, 22 years old from Staten Island, New York – @Julia_Gargano
- Just Sam, 22 year old from New York – @CoJustsam
- Kimmy Gabriela, 18 years old from Queens, New York – @GabrielaKimmy
- Lauren Spencer-Smith 16 years old from Vancouver, Canada – @iamlaurenmusic
- Louis Knight 19 years old from London, England – @louiskmusic
- Makayla Phillips 17 years old from Palm Desert, California – @MakaylaPhillips
- Nick Merico, 24 years old from San Luis, Missouri – @nickmerico
- Olivia Ximines, 16 year old from Riverside, California – @OliviaXimines
- Sophia James (Wackerman), 20 years old from Long Beach, California – @sophiajmusic
How to vote on “American Idol”
There are 3 voting methods for American Idol and you can vote all three methods for your favorite.
You must be at least 13 years old and located in the US, Puerto Rico or the Virgin Islands to vote on ABC.com or the American Idol app.
RELATED: “IDOL AMERICÁN” live programs WILL PASS WITH SOCIAL DISTANCE – HERE HOW IT WORKS
* Text voting is open to all wireless carriers. Message and data rates may apply. SMS voting terms are available at idolmobileterms.votenow.tv
(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qCeWe0jSSN8 (/ embed)
In an Instagram headline, Katy Perry explained how American Idol will continue in the midst of the coronavirus in times of social distancing. She wrote “How will American Idol continue”? I will be judging from California, @LionelRichie of LA, @LukeBryan and @mrBobbyBones in Nashville. @RyanSeacrest will host from Cali. Contestants perform at your home! America will vote at home and choose a winner! “
(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MCjlo03izic (/ embed)
.