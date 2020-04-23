Who should be the “American Idol” 2020 winner?

The American Idol voting process has already begun with the public deciding who should round out the Top 20. The official voting of all contestants opens on Sunday, April 26 when the biggest elimination of the season will take place. The Top 20 will go to the Top 10 in a historic “stay home” concert, with contestants and judges going live from 25 different venues. Speak out in this poll below and vote for your favorite:

The top 20 listings of “American Idol”

Aliana Jester , 19 years old from Tampa, Florida – @Aliana_Jester

How to vote on “American Idol”

There are 3 voting methods for American Idol and you can vote all three methods for your favorite.

You must be at least 13 years old and located in the US, Puerto Rico or the Virgin Islands to vote on ABC.com or the American Idol app.

* Text voting is open to all wireless carriers. Message and data rates may apply. SMS voting terms are available at idolmobileterms.votenow.tv

In an Instagram headline, Katy Perry explained how American Idol will continue in the midst of the coronavirus in times of social distancing. She wrote “How will American Idol continue”? I will be judging from California, @LionelRichie of LA, @LukeBryan and @mrBobbyBones in Nashville. @RyanSeacrest will host from Cali. Contestants perform at your home! America will vote at home and choose a winner! “

