Who should be the All Elite Wrestling Onscreen Commissioner?

Loading...

Onscreen authority figures are a constant in wrestling, but a controversial figure. For every beloved William Regal or dynamic Dario Cueto there is a Shane McMahon that apparently takes too much time for wrestler fans. So far, AEW has avoided the whole thing, but there are rumors that could change in 2020.

WrestleVotes, an account known for getting things in order in a timely manner, tweeted something about it this morning:

Rare non-WWE case: I regularly speak to someone in the wrestling business who is not directly connected to WWE. You can see Tazz, who recently finished his CBS radio job. Not sure if it happens, but interesting anyway.

– WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) December 27, 2019

The idea of ​​a commissioner may not be everyone's cup of tea, but it could help solve some of AEW's storytelling problems. Everyone knows that Executive Vice Presidents Cody Rhodes, Kenny Omega and Young Bucks actually have authority within the company. However, since they are participating in the competition, it quickly gets confusing when they book the games themselves. AEW's current president, Tony Khan, would also bring some luggage as an onscreen character. If you make someone the Kayfabe face of the company, you can use it to tell stories about AEW Dynamite, provided you don't overdo the GM stuff.

Is Taz really the best option? Colt Cabana, who was also a guest commentator on Dark and is said to be considered for a role in the company, could be a more interesting and surprising choice. Or what about one of the older wrestlers who already works with AEW, like Billy Gunn or Arn Anderson? DDP was probably already closely associated with Cody and friends to work in the role. Or, as Brandon Stroud suggested, just get Luis Fernandez-Gil, who played Dario Cueto, because this guy rules.

(tagsToTranslate) Prowrestling (t) Aew (t) Aew Dynamite (t) All Elite Wrestling (t) Pro Wrestling (t) Taz (t) Tazz