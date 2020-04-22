Who sets the house on fire for small fires everywhere?

Hulu’s Small fires everywhere finals are full of tension and keep us on the edge of our seats. For those who have read Celeste Ng’s novel and followed along with the series, you probably noticed some differences. But the final episode, which premieres on April 22, delivers a twist that is significantly different from the book. That twist, of course, has to do with who’s behind the Richardsons home fire.

So, who is responsible for the armament? Unlike Ng’s work, it’s not Izzy. It’s actually all Richardson kids except Izzy. Talk about irony. In the closing installment, all the kids – Trip, Moody, Lexie, and Izzy – experience some kind of heartache that is intertwined with Mia and Pearl Warren. While Trip and Moody are fighting over Pearl’s love, Lexie disappears after her boyfriend’s split, Brian, as well as her abortion (which allows Mia and Pearl to help her recover, although she does find Pearl’s name on the documents at the clinic set). Izzy also grows closer to Mia and visits her apartment after losing custody of Bebe Chow in court. Much later, after returning home, Izzy Mia and Pearl look outside their home, and place their apartment code in the Richardsons mailbox. They drive away in a packed car, and Izzy realizes that Elena is getting off.

Izzy therefore decides to burn her belongings to take out her frustrations (earlier in the episode, Mia tells Izzy that fires can symbolize new beginnings). She’s looking for a pile of her clothes in gasoline and is ready to light the match before Lexie, Trip, and Moody come in and stop them. Elena hears the commotion and snaps at Izzy as she sees what is happening. The two exchange harsh words, and Izzy treats her sexuality, saying she has had a girlfriend for half a year. She also says she wishes Mia was her mother, which is why Elena revealed that she didn’t want Izzy in the first place. Surprised by the remark, Izzy runs away.

Lexie, Trip and Moody are left in tears, pleading with their mother to go to Izzy. Lexie’s anger comes over, and she tells Elena the truth about her crimes (e.g., stealing Pearl’s story of discrimination for her Yale application and getting an abortion). Elena doesn’t want to hear anything about what Lexie shot over the edge. She grabs the gasoline from Izzy’s room and starts to gush it everywhere. Trip and Moody try to fix her, but she convinces her that the demolition of the house is the only way to get away from her decaying lives. “Maybe Izzy is the only one who actually had it,” she says. The three siblings then complete what their sister started, setting off small fires everywhere (insert the Leonardo DiCaprio meme Once Upon a Time in Hollywood). Trip evacuates Elena, and the family watches their home burned by the flames.

Later, Elena and her husband, Bill, talk to the police, who suspect that Izzy is the culprit. The couple admits she doesn’t know where her youngest daughter is, but notes that she has nothing to do with what happened. Elena then takes the blame and says she started the fire – eventually owning her mistakes. Although she technically did not set the house on fire, she had a hand in pushing her child past her breaking points and recognizing it.

Clearly, this concluding chapter is a wild ride. Although different from the book, it is a pleasant surprise. We get to see Elena deal with the consequences of her actions, and for the first time, Izzy is actually understood by her brothers and sister. Now, viewers are left asking the question, will there be a season two? Ng has not written a book sequel, but plans for a sequel on the small screen are up in the air – depending on how you interpret these quotes from the show’s executive producer, Liz Tigelaar.