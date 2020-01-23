WHO representative addresses China's new virus outbreak

BEIJING – Shortly before the authorities locked the Chinese city at the epicenter of a new virus outbreak, the World Health Organization sent a team led by country representative Gauden Galea to check conditions on the ground in Wuhan, an inland city of over 11 million people People.

The team of five visited a local biosecurity laboratory, a branch of the Chinese Center for Disease Control, a hospital that was upgraded with increased security protocols, and the airport on Monday and Tuesday. Galea spoke to healthcare workers, epidemiological inspectors, and city officials who described and demonstrated how the authorities followed, treat, and fight the disease.

The Associated Press interviewed Galea at the WHO office in Beijing on Thursday.

Q: CAN YOU DESCRIBE THE LOCATION ON THE FLOOR NOW IN WUHAN?

A: It was very important for us to understand the extent of the outbreak and to add some color to the reports. It is one thing to watch dry tables and presentations, another thing to see them on site and meet the front workers and gain their own experience of the outbreak. … The situation has changed a lot.

Q: IS THIS TRAFFIC PROHIBITION EFFECTIVE TO BEHAVE AN OUTBREAK? WHAT ARE THE BENEFITS AND SOME OF THE PITFALLS?

A: To my knowledge, trying to contain a city of 11 million people is new to science. It has not been tested as a public health measure yet, so we cannot say at this time that it will work or not. In this case, we will carefully point out to what extent and how long this can take. Such a decision has advantages and disadvantages. Such a decision obviously has a significant social and economic impact. On the other hand, it shows a very strong commitment to public health and the willingness to take dramatic measures. It sends a message to Wuhan, China and other countries. It remains to be seen how this will work.

Question: Could you see how many patients were in the hospital? Did it make it appear that the resources have been overhauled?

A: The number of cases handled is indeed quite high. The hospital we visited, Zhongnan Hospital, has been built since the epidemic to ensure proper patient flow and triage for patients with fever. So that everyone goes in one direction and there is no patient mix. It is easy to see whether this is a known case, some of the conditions are treated more conventionally, and whether it is a suspected case. These procedures and procedures have been demonstrated to us and we have to say that the example we saw is very good practice.

We have to praise the healthcare workers we met, who are very knowledgeable, who use the procedures and personal protective equipment correctly, and who are very optimistic – careful with both us and the patients we have seen , but optimistic – are processed.

Q: We saw models and experts say there will actually be thousands of cases. HOW HARD WILL IT GET?

A: The number of cases is not in itself a measure of the severity. … One of the patterns we’ve seen is that with the discovery of milder cases, the percentage of deaths has decreased, but it’s too early to draw a full conclusion.

We now hear about massive increases in numbers every day. Part of this increase is due to previous sample processing. Another part is an extension of the case definition. So the numbers will increase. Even if there are thousands, we would not be surprised. This is not an indicator of seriousness. In fact, getting and identifying as many cases as possible is very, very good.

Associate press clerk Yanan Wang contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.