Christopher Jackson as Chunk Palmer and Don Guillory as Reggie Baumann in Season 4 Bull Cast. Credit: CBS

Actor Don Guillory appears as Reggie Baumann in a brand new episode of Bull.

Reggie is a friend of Chunk (Christopher Jackson) who needs help from the TAC team. This is a familiar area for the show as the team helped Marissa’s (Geneva Carr) girlfriend in the latest new episode.

According to the CBS, the parents of a sports scholarship holder want to file a death suit against school after the teenager suddenly died during training.

Guillory, in turn, plays a school advisor in the elite boarding school and needs the help of his friend Chunk.

Episode 4 of Season 4, which airs on Monday, January 20, at 10 / 9c, is hidden behind the Ivy. The show is back after a week’s hiatus and is part of an entire night of new prime time episodes for the CBS lineup.

Who plays Reggie Baumann in the bull line-up?

The actor Don Guillory has been in the business for some time and has appeared frequently on television shows.

Guillory has also appeared in several films, including small roles in Monsters and Men, Delivery Man, and The Bourne Legacy.

When it comes to his roles on television, Guillory is a veteran when it comes to CBS shows. He has appeared on episodes of Madam Secretary, Elementary, FBI, Blue Bloods and Person of Interest.

The longtime character actor also appeared in episodes of Daredevil, The Blacklist, New Amsterdam, The Code and Mr. Robot.

But that’s not all, since Guillory has multiple Broadway and Off-Broadway credits and appears in Songbird, Romeo, and Juliet.

However, this is an amusing treat for Bull fans as Don Guillory has previously appeared on the show. In the first season of the show, he played one of the jurors in case the TAC team worked on the episode called Callisto.

Now Guillory is back in the new episode and it would take a real eagle eye viewer to recognize him as a recurring bull actor (only in a different role).

Bull Airs Monday night at 10 / 9c on CBS.