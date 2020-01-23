Chris Henry Coffey during Season 8, Episode 12 of Chicago Fire. Photo credit: NBC

Chicago Fire season 8, episode 12 airs on Wednesday night, and actor Chris Henry Coffey plays Jim DeVoe in the all-new episode.

There were many guest roles at the end of season eight, especially when Chicago Firehouse 51 needed space together. That led to a lot of drama when the show returned from its winter break.

During the January 22 episode, a drama will appear in front of the house. The overall story is that a number of false alarms at a private school affect the house’s ability to respond to real emergencies.

But there could be something else going on here that needs to be addressed before the credits roll out in the night.

Elsewhere in the episode called Then Nick Porter Happened, Kidd will look for ideas to celebrate Severide’s birthday. Cruz and Brett will also rent out their extra room, but the tenant they get is not what they hoped for.

Who plays Jim DeVoe in the Chicago Fire cast?

Actor Chris Henry Coffey gets involved in the show when Jim DeVoe, a man who confronts Casey and Severide in preview of the new episode (or he confronts them). This preview is shared below:

Chris Henry Coffey is a longtime character actor who has appeared on several other television shows in the past. This includes episodes of guiding light, When the world turns and One life to life.

Some of the other shows in which he appeared as a guest were Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Criminal Intent. Yes, he did appear in all three shows, but in a different role for each.

Films that Coffey has starred in include Thirteen Days, Trust, The International and Diverge. He was never the star, but a character actor who fit into the role that was asked of him every time.

Now Chris Henry Coffey will appear in season eight and in the twelfth episode of Chicago Fire, helping to control the story by taking part in several scenes. So what is he doing there? Does he protect a secret for school? Turn on January 22nd to find out.

For fans of Kelly Severide – who is played by Taylor Kinney – it is an hour earlier than he will be playing on Chicago Med for the night.

Chicago Fire will air on NBC on Wednesday night at 9 / 8C.