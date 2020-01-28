Justiin Davis and Maestro Harrell join the FBI cast for a new episode. Credit: CBS

Evan Miller is one of several new characters that appear in the FBI cast during a new episode of the series.

An episode called Studio Gangster will debut on CBS on Tuesday, January 28th. It looks like the episode has dramatic undertones that mean more work for OA and Maggie.

Justiin Davis as Evan Miller in the FBI cast

Actor Justiin Davis has appeared on a number of television shows over the years and is now coming to the FBI cast for season 2, episode 14.

Davis has a list of acting credits that includes some popular shows. He has appeared in an episode of Madam Secretary, Manifest, Chicago Med, Instinct and The Politician.

Boardwalk Empire fans can also recognize Davis from the HBO hit show. During this award-winning show, he played Lester White, a character with a number of important scenes.

Now Davis has found his way to the FBI and recently shared several social media posts about the January 28 episode.

Davis appears live on Saturday night

Davis also showed a sketch that took place on January 25 in the wake of Saturday Night Live. The episode was moderated by Adam Driver and had Halsey as a musical guest.

While SNL viewers may not have immediately recognized that Davis subsequently appeared, he shared a still image of his time on the screen below:

Many additional guest stars in FBI Season 2, Episode 14

In addition to Justiin Davis, who stars as Evan Miller on Tuesday night, a few other actors come along for the new episode.

The list of guest stars includes Sean Baker as Thumper, Mara Davi as Samantha, Caleb Reese Paul as Tyler, Maestro Harrell as Big Trey and Wallette Watson as Maya Depriest.

A picture of Mara Davis and Caleb Reese Paul sharing a scene with Jeremy Sisto (he plays Jubal Valentine) was shared on the show’s Twitter account.

The actress Catherine Haena Kim is also back as agent Emily Ryder and Yasmine Aker plays Mona Nazari again in the new episode. They were both a great addition to the cast, so hopefully the writers and producers found a way to keep them for many more episodes.

Following the January 28 FBI episode, the show pauses new episodes on CBS and then returns on Tuesday February 11 for a new episode.

The FBI airs on CBS on Tuesday night at 9 / 8c.