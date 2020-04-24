Who plays Devi on Netflix’s Never Have I Ever?

If you don’t know the name of Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, you will be watching the Netflix show Never have I ever. The 18-year-old Canadian actress stars as Devi, a first-generation South Asian-American teenage girl who struggles with the difficulties of adolescence, but just a year ago she was a normal middle-schooler herself. Indeed, the show, which premieres on April 27, marks the hottest role on screen at Ramakrishnan. While Ramakrishnan had originally planned to attend university and get a theater degree, that all changed when Mindy Kaling put out a casting call for her new show on social media. After submitting their audition, the young star hired 15,000 actresses for the lead role.

“I was so shocked,” Ramakrishnan told POPSUGAR about reserving the role. “First of all, I’m, ‘Mindy Kaling calling me?’ It wasn’t like I got an email saying it, like a contract. I just called them on the phone to tell me. That, that was pretty awesome. ”

“I’ve always really been looking for [Mindy Kaling] because she wears so many hats.”

Being an avid fan The office, Ramakrishnan was more than eager to work alongside Kaling. “I became a fan of Mindy Kaling when I found out she wrote so many episodes of The office, that’s my favorite TV show, “she said.” I’ve always really looked up to her because she wears so many hats. She does so many things, has so many skills, and truly knows how to own her space and make a mark. It was really cool to meet her and then work with her. Because you realize that she is so successful and has such strong skills, but she is a grounded person and therefore just down to earth and in reality creates a great environment for actors to play, try new things and feel respected. “

While the show is loosely based on the life of Kaling, the character of Devi was also inspired by Ramakrishnan. “[The character of Devi is] Mindy and Lang [Fisher] ‘s shared experience of growing up and the similarities they have between their childhoods, but once I cast, I was encouraged by both to bring myself to the character and how “I went through middle school. So Devi is really a mix between Mindy Kaling, Lang Fisher and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan,” she said.

Eventually, Ramakrishnan hopes that her role will inspire even more representation in Hollywood. “I’m over the moon to be a part of, some might even say, making history productions of space to create space for different roles of ethnicities, sexualities, and what identities come in between,” she said. “We’re far from an end goal of what that means, but it’s nice to know that I can be a part of this journey and push it forward.”