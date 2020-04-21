Who plays Connell on normal Hulu people?

When the BBC and Hulu announced that they were choosing Sally Rooney’s bestselling novel Ordinary people in a 12-part series, we had one question: who will play Marianne and Connell? We were nervous and hoping the casting team would get it right – and we’re happy to announce that they have nailed it. It was confirmed early on that Marianne will be played by British actress Daisy Edgar-Jones, while Irish newcomer Paul Mescal Connell will play. And after seeing the couple in the shoes of their characters, we can’t imagine anyone else playing these roles.

But while we remembered Edgar-Jones of her role in the BBC drama War of the worlds, Mescal’s face was one we didn’t recognize. It makes sense. Connell playing Ordinary people his debut role is on screen – and his performance is unbelievable, so we feel like we will see a lot more of him. Mescal grew up just outside Dublin, in Maynooth, County Kildare, before moving into the city to study for a bachelor of arts in acting at Trinity College. Mescal told POPSUGAR that studying at the same college as Connell does in the show was a definite advantage when preparing for his role. “It felt like the stars tuned in terms that Connell was someone I knew on paper. I knew the map of his life pretty quickly,” he said.

When the auditions for Connell and Marianne were announced, Mescal performed in Dublin, and since the call was for almost every man under 25, he decided to audition. . . along with the rest of his play.

“We were all eager to read the reading stage,” joked Mescal. “[The first audition] went well, then I met Lenny [Abrahamson] for the first time in the second round. Then I found out that I was the only boy who called back to read the first set of chemistry, but they didn’t me the part at that point. Before the next round of chemistry read, they threw me out of my misery and brought me the role. Then I met Daisy and she was great – and that was it. “

Ordinary people will be released in its entirety on BBC Three in the UK on April 26 and on Hulu in the US on April 29. It will also premiere on BBC One on April 27 at 9 p.m. with two 30-minute episodes and will air weekly.

