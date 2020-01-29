Maestro Harrell is a guest at the FBI after having worked on The Wire. Credit: CBS

Big Trey on Tuesday night at the FBI is really recognizable to anyone who saw The Wire on TV.

Actor Maestro Harrell will be a guest at the FBI as Trey and will play an important role in season 2, episode 14 of the series. As can be seen in the previews, it appears to be a rather dramatic episode.

It’s a night of guest stars in the new episode, with some moving parts and lots of subplots that will flow into the main story.

Studio Gangster guest stars at the FBI

Maestro Harrell in the January 28 episode includes Mara Davi as Samantha, Caleb Reese Paul as Tyler, and Sean Baker as Thumper.

Evan Miller is also a guest on a number of other shows than Justiin Davis after some time. The episode – called Studio Gangster – also marks Yasmine Aker’s return as Mona Nazari.

FBI viewers will also be able to see the “new Kristen,” with Catherine Haena Kim continuing her role as Agent Emily Ryder.

Catch me tonight @FBICBS 📈📈 9 / 8c pic.twitter.com/CYzG5aZTmZ

– M A E S T R O (@maestroharrell) January 28, 2020

Maestro Harrell adds FBI to the list of credits

During his time as an actor, Harrell was seen on many shows as a recurring character. He has also appeared in several films.

Harrell might be best known for his role as Randy Wagstaff on The Wire. It was one of the most memorable cop dramas on TV, mostly due to the strong cast and exemplary writing.

The Wire ran on HBO for five seasons, with some performers pooling their roles into bigger things. The cast included Dominic West, Wendell Pierce, Amy Ryan, Michael B. Jordan, Method Man, Chris Bauer and many, many more famous names.

Michael Kenneth Williams also appeared on The Wire as Omar Little – one of the best roles television has seen in a long time.

More Maestro Harrell acting credits

In addition to his time at The Wire and now at the FBI, Harrell also appeared as Maestro Harris on Guys Like Us, Malik on Suburgatory, Matt Sale on Fear the Walking Dead and James “Lil Cease” Lloyd on Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac SIZE

FBI fans should prepare for Season 2, Episode 14 on January 28, as the preview gives the impression that this could be a very good episode. Intrigue, dramas, relationships and many guest stars should make this an unforgettable part of the hit show.

The FBI airs on CBS on Tuesday night at 9 / 8c.