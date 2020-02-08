The Oscars may not go host for the second consecutive year, but there will still be a whole host of famous faces on stage, with Elton John, Idina Menzel and more performing the nominated songs this year.

Here is everything you need to know about the musical performances during the 92nd annual Academy Awards.

Who plays at the Oscars 2020?

Cynthia Erivo, Elton John, Idina Menzel, Chrissy Metz and Randy Newman will perform the nominated songs of this year.

Erivo is nominated for both Music (original song) and Actress in a leading role for her performance as Harriet Tubman in Harriet.

“We are excited to have an incredible group of nominees and artists who will deliver unique music moments that you will only see at the Oscars,” said show producers Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain.

In addition to performances of the five nominated songs, the Oscars will also have a special appearance this year from Questlove and a guest-led segment from Eímear Noone. Noone is the first woman to conduct during an Oscars broadcast.

Billie Eilish will also appear for a “special performance”, some of which speculate that she will debut her title track for the new James Bond film No Time To Die during the ceremony.

What are the best Original Song nominees?

This year’s nominees and artists are as follows:

I can’t let you throw it away from Toy Story 4 – performed by Randy Newman, music and lyrics by Randy Newman

(I Gonna) Love Me Again from Rocketman – performed by Elton John, music by Elton John; Bernie Taupin lyrics

I am standing by your breakthrough – performed by Chrissy Metz, music and lyrics by Diane Warren

Frozen II’s Into The Unknown – performed by Idina Menzel and AURORA, music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez

Get up from Harriet – Performed by Cynthia Erivo, music and lyrics by Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo

The 2020 Academy Awards will be held on Sunday, February 9, 2020 and will be broadcast on Sky Cinema in the UK. You can access it with a Sky Cinema Pass with Now TV.

