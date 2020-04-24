Who plays Archie Coleman on Ryan Murphy’s Hollywood Show?

The name Jeremy Pope may not be familiar to you yet, but it will be soon. The 27-year-old Broadway actor is featured in Ryan Murphy’s new Netflix show, Hollywood, like Archie Coleman, and we have the feeling that this is just the beginning of a new chapter in his life. Pope made both his Broadway debut and Broadway musical debut Choir Boy and Is not too great: the life and times of temptations, respectively, last year. And not only that, but he made history with both appearances as the first Black man in Tony history to earn two separate acting nominations in the same season. Pope was nominated for best performance by an actor in a leading role for his role as Pharus Choir Boy and best performance by an actor in a featured role in a musical for his turn as Eddie Kendricks Is not too proud.

Given his experience with Broadway, it should come as no surprise that Pope has a few hits of his own. In 2017, Pope entered the R&B scene with his single ‘New Love’, and since then he dropped ‘Feel So Good’ and ‘Wait For You’, as well as fresh songs by Ed Sheeran and Maroon 5. ‘Music runs deep by many of us. I can’t imagine a life where it doesn’t exist, “Pope told AXS earlier about his music career.” I believe it can be medicine for the heart and brain [and that] my goal on this earth is to make art that is good feels – art that can provide light in some of the darkest times. “Prepare to fall in love with Pope and listen to some of his best songs and covers ahead Hollywood hits Netflix on May 1st.