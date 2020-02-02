Who performs at the Halftime Show of Super Bowl 2020?

What is the Super Bowl without the rest time?

America’s most iconic sporting spectacle brings Hollywood’s glitter and glamor to the football field with a musical party to break the biggest NFL match every year.

Dear artists from all over the world have all taken the opportunity to own the stage with hundreds of millions of fans around the world who tune in.

The selection for 2020 has been made and RadioTimes.com has all the details about the Super Bowl rest time show in 2020.

Who plays in the Super Bowl halftime show 2020?

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira have been confirmed as headline of the Super Bowl LIV halftime show in 2020.

J-Lo has sold more than 80 million records during its glittering career, with a series of films under its belt – including Hustlers in 2019.

Shakira – who will perform on her 43rd birthday – is also one of the most successful artists of the 21st century.

When is the Super Bowl rest time?

The Super Bowl starts Sunday 2 February 2020.

What time is the Super Bowl rest time?

The game starts at half past eleven British time which means that the halftime show is expected to be finished 1:00 a.m. in the early hours of Monday morning.

How long does the Super Bowl rest time?

Each act varies in exact length, but on average artists get about 13-14 minutes to use their chance in the spotlight.

Regular NFL games only have a 12-minute break between halves, but the execution time plus setting and deleting the extended stages increases the Super Bowl’s resting time to around 20-25 minutes.

On which channel can the Super Bowl rest time be viewed?

The Super Bowl will be shown at BBC One and Sky Sports Mix / Arena / Main Event.

How to stream your Super Bowl halftime show

It is streamed live on BBC iPlayer, NOW TV and NFL Gamepass.

Who performed during the Halftime Show of Super Bowl 2019?

Maroon 5, Travis Scott, Big Boi performed in the Super Bowl last year.

Super Bowl halftime show history

The Super Bowl is steeped in history. RadioTimes.com has completed the list of Super Bowl artists since 2000:

2019 – Maroon 5, Travis Scott, Big Boi

2018 – Justin Timberlake

2017 – Lady Gaga

2016 – Coldplay, Beyonce, Bruno Mars

2015 – Katy Perry, Lenny Kravitz, Missy Elliot

2014 – Bruno Mars, Red Hot Chili Peppers

2013 – Beyonce, Destiny’s Child

2012 – Madonna, Nicki Minaj, Cee Lo Green, M.I.A., LMFAO

2011 – The Black Eyed Peas, Usher, Slash

2010 – The Who

2009 – Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band

2008 – Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers

2007 – Prince

2006 – The rolling stones

2005 – Paul McCartney

2004 – Jessica Simpson, Janet Jackson, Justin Timberlake, P. Diddy, Kid Rock, Nelly

2003 – Shania Twain, No Doubt, Sting

2002 – U2

2001 – Aerosmith, NSYNC, Britney Spears, Mary J. Bilge, Nelly

2000 – Phil Collins, Christina Aguilera, Enrique Iglesias