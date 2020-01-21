Who pays these wild dealer premiums for Hyundai / Kia crossovers?

Dealer premiums are usually a classic case of supply and demand. With special and performance cars like a Dodge Demon, a 911 GT3 or even a Civic Type R, I understand why this happens. But now people are paying surcharges for Korean family cars.

The Hyundai Palisade and its mechanical twin, the Kia Telluride, are very good SUVs. They are spacious, have great features and run very well. Both brands offered excellent competition in a very crowded field, and the demand for these cars is high. However, I am amazed that buyers seem to be arguing about the MSRP of a car that is not that big on a large scale and will certainly lose a lot of its value.

I have had several conversations with buyers who are only interested in the palisade and / or telluride to go to their local dealer. This may result in a sticker shock, which some dealers ask for these vehicles. Amazingly, Hyundai dealers seem a bit more skeptical about this practice than Kia stores, which in the past have not had the best reputation for positive car buying experiences.

Although these premiums may seem mild compared to Supras, which affects over six-figure amounts or market adjustments affecting Dodge Demons or Civic Type Rs, you should remember that these vehicles are not hardcore buyers, but one Specialty and a limited market dealing with unique vehicles. In contrast, the palisade and telluride have all kinds of competition in the way of the pilot. Highlander, Explorer, Atlas and Ascent to name a few. All of this can be obtained with very competitive discounts.

Also, let’s not forget that the higher quality Korean cars tend to lose a lot of value compared to other Asian brand cars, so the people who paid a sticker price or more for these two vehicles will go into severe shock when they drive off those cars To deceive.

So what should you do if you are interested in palisade or telluride? The answer is simple: wait. As with all common cars, discounts and rebates become more attractive when the hype subsides and inventory levels increase.