Who needs high-tech film editing when the thrill of each shot is?

The technical wonder of a film, 1917, won up to 10 Oscars on Sunday. Filmed to look like a single shot, his gaze is on two soldiers racing behind enemy lines during the devastation of World War I. This is the second time in recent years that a one-shot film has won Oscar nominations. Birdman was named best film, best director and best camera in 2015.

“When I got the idea that it was two hours in real time, it seemed natural for me to connect the audience with the main characters – in a way that they were beginning to realize, consciously or subconsciously, that they couldn’t not out, “director Sam Mendes told NPR’s Weekend Edition in December.

The intensity and immersion of a one-shot film changes the viewer’s relationship with their characters, says Sarah Keller, film professor at the University of Massachusetts in Boston. “It forces you to be with the characters somehow,” she says.

This total focus doesn’t feel intuitive in our pimped-out world crowded with competing screens. Keller notes that one-shot films are somewhat of a relic from the past. The first films were all single shots, usually only a minute or two long: For example, the Lumière brothers’ short films from 1895 “Workers leave the Lumière factory in Lyon” or “Arrival of a train at La Ciotat station”.

Once editing was invented, one-shot films looked primitive. While experimental films were still played using one-shot techniques, they usually went out of style with a few exceptions. Alfred Hitchcock filmed his psychodrama Rope in 1948 to look mostly like one shot. And Orson Welles’ 1958 Noire masterpiece Touch of Evil begins with an astonishing three-minute shot that still seems bold today.

But one-shot films stayed idle for decades. Only with the advent of the Internet did they appear more in the mainstream. Maybe when our attention started to fragment, one-shot films were more attractive. The 2000 film Timecode accompanies four people simultaneously through an afternoon in Los Angeles. They are filmed in four long shots on a split screen.

When the film opened, director Mike Figgis told Weekend All Things Considered that the timecode actors were more of a theatrical actor than a movie star. “The ego works differently,” he said. “The performance has a different dynamic. The actors are becoming aware of the fact that they are acting for an editor. So it doesn’t really matter whether they screw this part up, but they do know that they are aiming for this 10 seconds.” Moment or that look at the camera. “

However, Wikipedia only lists five feature films that were shot – or appear to have been made – in a single shot before 2000. In the past 20 years, this number has increased by 500 percent, starting with the magnificent Russian ark from 2002, which prevails in The Hermitage in Saint Petersburg, to the bold zombie film One Cut of the Dead from Japan.

At a moment when it is so easy to make a film on a cell phone, Keller believes that the technical virtuosity of a one-shot film distinguishes the director as an author. And these films somehow feel pure – compared to the CGI tricks and the hyperactive editing of blockbuster superhero films. “It’s almost excessive cuts that cut in a fraction of a second,” says Keller.

Films are supposed to wash around us like a dream. When we are tired, nervous and overexcited, it feels like a pleasure and a relief to let yourself go in a perfectly planned shot.