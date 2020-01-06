Who knows that Keanu Taylor is still alive in EastEnders?

Loading...

It was a dark Christmas day in Walford, when it looked like EastEnders had killed Keanu Taylor, but a flashback episode a week later confirmed that Martin Fowler wasn’t tough at being the Mitchells’ killer and had sneaked up on Keanu set free, which makes him swear to stay “dead” and never return.

Martin and Keanu, along with their co-conspirator Linda Carter, were involved in a tense secret that no one else could know. Except that Martin then went to Keanu’s mother Karen and babbled and Linda is about to nest with every sip of Vino.

The truth about Keanu’s fate has become an intricate time bomb involving more and more characters – and it’s getting more and more complicated.

So allow RadioTimes.com To take stock and keep you up to date, who knows exactly what important information each character is missing and how all these crossed wires can make everyone do their part to blow the whole thing up.

Keanu Taylor

He knows… Everything – he lives (obviously), he made a deal with Martin and Linda to go free, he managed to say goodbye to his mother and persuade her to stay silent, he’s on the run and stuff it has to stay, or Phil will find him and really kill him.

He does not know … The real impact of his disappearance on the court or what it will be like to be a father to newborn daughter Peggy or his unborn Bubba with Puma from Sharon.

He better not … Show his face again at E20, or he’s a good black bread, possibly with Martin, Linda, and Karen. Look for the name “Adrian Swanson”, the fake ID in Keanu’s addictive passport that Martin chose for him. Why should we need to know this little detail when it shouldn’t matter later? Given the upcoming 35th anniversary of EastEnders, we expect a surprise for Keanu. Well, that would be a game changer.

Martin Fowler

He knows… Everything Keanu does makes her the only one in this mess that is fully informed.

He does not know … What he got involved with Mr. Fowler may have turned out to be a good guy and didn’t shoot all of Darth Vader and shoot a bullet in the handsome boy’s head, but that will definitely come back to bite him. He also plays with fire by threatening Ben Mitchell, which he can do if, unlike Ben himself, he never actually killed anyone.

He better not … Tell someone else. It didn’t take long for him to give in and free Karen from her misery, wasn’t it? This conscience could be his doom. We assume that he will be able to take care of Sonia next.

Linda Carter

She knows… That Martin was forced by Ben and Louise Mitchell to kill Keanu for revenge, that he had cast a spell on Sharon Mitchell, but he released him. Thanks to their ingenious plan for fake video murder cases, they are free at home. For now. I bet she regrets packing forty winks in the back of the car after drinking alcohol.

She does not know … The guilty Martin told Karen that her boy was still alive and he organized a sweet farewell scene at Stansted Airport in broad daylight. Just a few hours earlier, L asked her criminal partner to face the stressed mother Karen, but Martin played the tough man and refused. Mrs. Carter branded him a heartless monster, not knowing that he was still keeping her from knowing too much.

You better not … Get so drunk that she’ll start karaoke the next Queen Vic night, “Keanu is alive and Martin is a sissy!” To sip. Haunted by the events of Christmas Day, the lashed landlady is a loose canon.

Karen Taylor

She knows… Almost everything – that Martin should shoot her son but couldn’t, then he let go of him and that Keanu has now fled the country with a fake passport. More importantly, she knows that she has to keep her mouth shut and from now on only has to discuss it with Martin behind closed doors in charged two-handed scenes.

She does not know … This Linda was there on Christmas Day and was on the whole thing to the point where Keanu fled into the night – at least we suspect that when nobody mentioned it at the airport.

You better not … Go back to her word and tell the rest of the Taylors that her brother is alive and well. But the longer he stays missing, the greater the temptation to alleviate his siblings’ fears? This is how the problem lies … She shouldn’t miss Linda seeing Keanu in the flesh either, as doing so could shatter the troubled Carter / Fowler alliance and arouse the suspicions of the Mitchells.

Ben Mitchell

He knows… He ordered the man who crossed his clan to die in cold blood and demanded a favor from Dog Body Martin, who had asked him to dispose of the van that was involved in the hit and flight that he wanted to keep quiet.

He does not know … Martin couldn’t bring himself to pull the trigger and Keanu is actually alive, so convincing was his fall from this chair in the “murder” video. Or that drunk Linda ended up in the wrong abandoned warehouse at the wrong time and was drafted in. Or that the trio faked Keanu’s death and let him flee. Or that Karen also knows that her son is not dead.

He better not … Goad Martin too busy doing his dirty work and accepting the dark side – Mr. Fowler may not be a murderer, but he would like to let Phil’s high-spirited son dangle from the railroad bridge again if he had half a chance. Phil will also not be happy when he learns that his son Keanu has gotten rid of him. He had a job …

Louise Mitchell

She knows… She double crossed her philandering fiance by making him think that everything was left to impregnate her stepmother while she was expecting a tiny Taylor who had teamed up with the evil Bruv Ben to put him on a record to Hitman Martin deliver. Her transformation into Connie Corleone a la The Godfather Part III was probably the most stunning Enders Christmas twist in years.

She does not know … Everything Ben is in the dark about: Keanu lives and Martin, Karen and Linda know. But Karen and Linda don’t know each other. If you know what we mean.

You better not … Stay with Martin too much. Her feelings of guilt for the role she played in Keanu’s “Death” are getting heavier, and from this cheeky act “Never take fools of Mitchell” becomes “How could I have arranged to kill my baby daddy?” Pull Mr. Fowler’s heart. If she found out the truth, would she risk telling Phil everything? Or stay calm and let Keanu live his days abroad somewhere?

Phil Mitchell

He knows… Ben took care of his Keanu problem by hiring a killer who betrayed him with the help of Louise. No questions asked.

He does not know … Martin was the alleged assassin – he asked Ben who refused to reveal who he was using – or that Keanu is still breathing thanks to Linda’s drunk suggestion. He practically threw Karen over the Vic when she publicly accused him of murder before Martin confessed. So what would he do with her if he knew she had waved him off in the departure lounge?

He better not … Find out that Martin left Keanu alive and that Karen and Linda know about it because they would all be in trouble. Ben gets it on the back of his neck if he hires the local fruit and vegetable seller to kill someone. According to his daughter’s words above, never take a Mitchell as a fool …

