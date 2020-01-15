Who killed Aaron Hernandez?

Even years after his death, Aaron Hernandez’s transformation from a tight player on the New England Patriots to a convicted murderer continues to baffle the world. Netflix investigates this shocking story in its newest fortune telling Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez. Shortly before Hernandez made headlines for the hair-raising murder of his friend Odin Lloyd in 2013, he had signed a five-year contract extension with the Patriots worth $ 40 million. But Hernandez was not associated with just one murder. Here are all the deaths associated with the once celebrated football player, some even before the notorious deal.

Odin Lloyd

On June 26, 2013, Hernandez was arrested for the murder of Odin Lloyd, a semi-professional footballer who was his friend and the man who had his fiance’s sister. On June 17 a jogger found Lloyd killed with multiple gunshot wounds on an industrial estate near Hernandez’s house. Lloyd was last seen alive at 2:30 am on the same day and left with Hernandez and his friends in a rented Nissan Altima. In 2015, Hernandez was found guilty of first-degree murder and sentenced to life imprisonment without the possibility of conditional release.

Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado

About a year before Lloyd died, Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado – two immigrant cleaners from Cape Verde – were shot in Boston during a drive-by-shoot in July 2012. At the time, there was no direct connection to Hernandez. After Lloyd’s death, officials linked the football player to this case.

Alexander Bradley, a former friend, claimed that Hernandez shot him in the face after a fight in a strip club in Miami and warned him not to say anything about the murders. Prosecutors believed that Bradley was a witness – he testified that Hernandez was angry that the Abreu had spilled a drink on him. Bradley later filed a lawsuit against Hernandez, who eventually settled in 2016. In 2017, Hernandez was subsequently acquitted of the double murder. His defense team, including celebrity attorney Jose Baez, argued that he was the target because he was an NFL player.

Jordan Miller

In the 2019 book by Dylan Howard The murder fields of Aaron Hernandez, Kyle Kennedy, the former cellmate of Hernandez, claimed that Hernandez had made a joke about a fourth murder. According to the book, Hernandez allegedly hired people to kill Lloyd, but they accidentally killed Jordan Miller, a man who looked like Lloyd. Miller was shot in Hyde Park in Boston in June 2013 and the circumstances of his death remain a mystery.

Hernandez’s own death

Hernandez eventually took his own life. On April 19, 2017, the former football player was hanged in his cell at 3.05 pm – just a few days after his acquittal for the double murder. After his death, Boston University researchers looked at his brain and diagnosed him with advanced chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a degenerative brain disease that is often associated with football players who receive repeated blows to the head. Due to the loss of brain tissue, CTE is linked to symptoms such as aggression, memory loss, poor impulse control and a range of other psychological problems. Hernandez was 27 when he died. When researchers studied his brain, they said they had never seen such serious damage in a brain younger than 46 years old. While there is no way to know for sure, this condition has probably contributed to Hernandez’s behavior over the years.