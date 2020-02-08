Who is with which team at The Voice UK 2020 after blind auditions?

The Voice UK is back before 2020, because our coaches hope to discover the best unseen singing talent in the UK.

Jennifer Hudson has bent the series in favor of the Grammy-winning singer Meghan Trainor (of All About That Bass fame), who joins the will.i.am, Olly Murs and Tom Jones series regulars.

While cheeky chappy Murs is the reigning champion, he may struggle to keep the title while our coaches compete against each other to get some seriously talented singers.

This is who is on which team for The Voice 2020….

Team Tom

Lara

Olly Murs’ partner plundered for Sir Tom herself after stunning blind auditions with her rendition of Jess Glynne’s Don’t Be So Hard On Yourself.

Shezar

After having sung together in Cardiff before, it is a small surprise that soulful Shezar chose Sir Tom.

Lara

Tom turned for the former cruise ship singer after being moved by her emotional performance.

Zion

Zion’s gospel background made him a powerhouse.

Team Olly

cameo

With her unique view of Blondie’s glass heart, Murs was delighted to let Cameo choose him after two of the other coaches hoped to land her.

Ty

Ty’s emotional version of Billie Eilish’s When The Party’s Over Olly saw the student turn around.

Team Meghan

Brooke

The 20-year-old Derry girl saw all four coaches spin after her breathtaking rendition of Lewis Capaldi’s bruises – but Brooke decided to choose newcomer Meghan.

Trinity Leigh

The 16-year-old burst into tears after seeing Olly and Meghan turn around for her – she decided to choose Meghan after revealing her close ties with Demi Lovato.

Blaize

The 21-year-old got the party before Meghan started her version of Jax Jones’s Instruction.

Aoife & Katie

The 16-year-old twins surprised Meghan with their cover of ABBA’s Chiquitita.

Team Will

So Diva

The trio hopes that will.i.am can turn their part-time performance into a full-time career.

Baby

Babies unique voice and experience as the background singer of Paloma Faith saw. Turn around.

The Voice UK will continue on ITV on Saturday