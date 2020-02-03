Who is Wallace Wilson? Meet the Love Island 2020 Winter participant

While the action on Love Island 2020 continues to heat up, it seems that there is much more to come from with new bombs constantly coming into the villa to shake things up.

Wallace Wilson, a personal trainer from Inverness, Scotland, arrived at the villa in week three and he was absolutely not afraid to step on someone’s toes.

We have everything you need to know about the hunk, including the (not one) but three participants he initially had in mind.

Wallace Wilson – Important facts

Age: 24

24 Job: Personal trainer

Personal trainer From: Scotland

Scotland In three words: Confident, funny and energetic

Confident, funny and energetic Instagram: @ wallacewilson1

@ wallacewilson1 In combination with: Rebecca, before she was dumped

Wallace’s time in the Love Island villa so far …

Wallace certainly triggered pulses when he entered the villa and the personal trainer also clouded a pair of feathers when he chose three girls to go out with.

After choosing Siânnise, Paige and Sophie to share, it seemed that he didn’t click with everyone.

Although he was initially attracted to Siânnise, Wallace linked himself to Rebecca, but sparks did not fly between the duo.

Rebecca wasn’t impressed with Wallace’s avocado on toast, while telling the others she didn’t like avocado.

The couple then ended their very short-lived romance, and in a shock dump the islanders decided to rescue Rebecca and sent Wallace to pack.

What does Wallace think makes him perfect for Love Island?

Wallace describes himself as “self-assured, funny and energetic” and believes that he has everything to find the woman of his dreams in the ITV show.

“I have the perfect balance between competitiveness, humor and energy. I have a positive mentality and am really open-minded,” he said.

“I would say that I am an 8 out of 10 and my eyes are my best trait.”

Although he radiates confidence, it has not always been a success in the dating world, with Wallace adding, “I can sometimes analyze things too much when it comes to love.”

Which girls in the villa does Wallace look at?

The personal trainer proposes not one, but three ladies in the villa, who are all currently connected.

“Paige, Siânnise and Sophie,” he revealed, who have a partnership with Finley, Nas and Connor, respectively.

But that won’t stop Wallace, who isn’t worried about stealing someone’s girl, and will even confront the man first.

"I think stepping on toes is that it's not life, it's just what happens, you have to take care of number one. I think stepping on toes is that it's not life, it's just what happens, you have to take care of number one, "he explained.

Will Wallace be loyal in the villa?

For the 24-year-old, honesty seems the best policy – even if that means you admit that you have a “wandering eye”.

“I could have gone astray, but I would be honest about it,” he revealed prior to his villa debut.

Meet your Winter Love Island 2020 participants

Love Island broadcasts week nights and Sundays on ITV2 at 9 p.m.