“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” may have hit a problem this week with the loss of its director, but the film will continue production. And it seems that a new casting rumor exists.

What is going on: DiscussingFilm reports that the film seeks to play two villain roles for the upcoming project.

The “Doctor Strange” sequel wants to launch a female and male villain.

One of the villains could be Nightmare, a character that “Doctor Strange” director Scott Derrickson said he hoped to use in the franchise.

The other villain could be Lilith or Morgan Le Fay, who are villains from the Doctor Strange comic book series, according to ComicBook.com.

Yes, but: These casting rumors are just rumors. It is unknown if Derrickson’s decision to leave the film will have an impact on these casting decisions.

Marvel said in a statement to Variety that Derrickson and Marvel separated from the creative differences: “Marvel Studios and Scott Derrickson split amicably from Doctor Strange in the Madness Multiverse due to creative differences. We remain grateful to Scott for his contributions to the MCU. “

Derrickson echoed these thoughts on Twitter: “Marvel and I have mutually agreed to split from Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness due to creative differences. I am grateful for our collaboration and will remain as [executive producer]. “