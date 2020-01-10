Loading...
“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” may have hit a problem this week with the loss of its director, but the film will continue production. And it seems that a new casting rumor exists.
What is going on: DiscussingFilm reports that the film seeks to play two villain roles for the upcoming project.
- The “Doctor Strange” sequel wants to launch a female and male villain.
- One of the villains could be Nightmare, a character that “Doctor Strange” director Scott Derrickson said he hoped to use in the franchise.
- The other villain could be Lilith or Morgan Le Fay, who are villains from the Doctor Strange comic book series, according to ComicBook.com.
Yes, but: These casting rumors are just rumors. It is unknown if Derrickson’s decision to leave the film will have an impact on these casting decisions.
- Marvel said in a statement to Variety that Derrickson and Marvel separated from the creative differences: “Marvel Studios and Scott Derrickson split amicably from Doctor Strange in the Madness Multiverse due to creative differences. We remain grateful to Scott for his contributions to the MCU. “
Derrickson echoed these thoughts on Twitter: “Marvel and I have mutually agreed to split from Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness due to creative differences. I am grateful for our collaboration and will remain as [executive producer]. “
