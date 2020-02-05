Who is the turtle “The Masked Singer” predictions and advice decrypted!

The masked singer Season 3 started with a new group of participants after the Super Bowl. While all new singers had the chance to shine on stage, nobody rocked like the turtle. This punk rock amphibian is held from head to toe in leather and can be seen in last season’s famous leopard ballad. But who is under the mask?

Here are the clues and predictions for the turtle so far!

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7XIJqH1SkjM (/ embed)

Turtle plays Seal’s “Kiss From A Rose” at the premiere of season 3 of The Masked Singer

Notes on the masked singer season 3

To his cues, the turtle said he was “surrounded by other hungry newbies at the start of his career.” It can be seen on a track where men sit in rabbit ears. He felt that everyone around him was “fighting for the dream”. When the race to a comic-y “BANG!” Started, many of these stars told him that they quickly fizzled out. Turtle can then be seen growing a pink and blue surfboard. He is a turtle because he “always moves forward step by step”. Then he is seen flipping burgers on a grill and says he is here to “cause a stir”. The turtle then overtakes its competitors and is the first to end with a gold medal.

PREDICTION: IS WHITE TIGER ON ‘THE MASKED SINGER’ REALLY ROB GRONKOWSKI? OUR PREDICTION

Popular guesswork for the turtle

The panel focused mainly on members of the boy band for the turtle. Robin Thicke suspected Joey McIntye while Ken Jeong predicted it could be Jenny’s husband Donnie Wahlberg. Nicole Scherzinger left the boy band trend and suspected Zac Efron. (But if you’re a high school musical fan, you know he didn’t really sing.) The boy band guesses continued online, with Jesse McCartney, Drew or Nick Lachey from 98 Degrees and Chris Kirkpatrick from * NSYNC the main role played the most popular.

The turtle prediction & clues decrypted

Any boy band fan from the early 2000s can tell you who that is and our detective has proven that the Turtle …Jesse McCartney!

Our prediction for the turtle, Jesse McCartney

The teenage crush is back decades later to prove that he has the pipes. And that’s exactly what he did! That’s why the turtle must be him. The first clues that led the jury to believe that he was a boy band member were that he was “surrounded by hungry newbies” at the start of his career. Jesse McCartney was in a band called Dream Street before breaking out and going solo. He alludes to it when he talks about other stars that “hiss” around him.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xT0UXn95bC0 (/ embed)

When the race starts, a “BANG!” Appears in a comic look. Jesse voiced Robin / Nightwing on the Young Justice show. The surfboard and burgers allude to his role as a surfer in summer. Turtle also makes a zombie walk in his clue packet, suggesting that Jesse McCartney appeared in the episodes of Fear the Walking Dead. After all, the gold medal could refer to his gold albums and the turtle costume itself is a clue! Jesse voiced Leonardo in Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o4boq7-OSDM (/ embed)

Did we miss any clues? There will be a lot more when The Masked Singer airs again on FOX on Wednesday at 8 / 7c.