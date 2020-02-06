Who is the queen of the soul in Miss Monster’s clues?

Miss Monster indicates a connection to a queen in The Masked Singer. Credit: FOX

The second episode of The Masked Singer ensured that the remaining five participants – White Tiger, Miss Monster, Kangaroo, Llama and Turtle – are still in the race and face the next two rows of singers.

This week, more clues to the singers’ identity were released, which gave judges Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, and guest judge Jason Biggs a pretty good idea of ​​who the celebrities in disguise could be. However, one clue is that people are speculating about who Miss Monster could be.

Miss Monster revealed that her masked singer superlative was “most likely a royal family”, which the judges translated as “musical royal family”.

Jason Biggs suggested that it could be a reference to King Elvis Presley and that Miss Monster could possibly be Priscilla Presley.

Internet thinks Queen in Miss Monster’s clue is Aretha Franklin

The internet has other ideas.

One of the common theories is that Miss Monster is Chaka Khan, which almost certainly means that the queen of the soul, Aretha Franklin, is the queen of the soul. Place the queen chess piece in the clue package and the evidence will collapse.

Chaka Khan made a famous appearance at Aretha Franklin’s funeral, where she sang the song Goin ‘Up Yonder in honor of the legendary singer. Khan’s admiration for Franklin is well known and documented. Chaka Khan, the musical royal family, is known as the Queen of Funk.

What a conical performance by #MissMonsterMask! 👁🙌 #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/VZqqECVMmc

– The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) February 6, 2020

Other notable guesses about Miss Monster’s true identity were Celine Dion (based on the Titanic reference), Dolly Parton, and Mary J. Blige.

I don’t think any of the judges have a very good idea who Miss Monster is, and I’m not sure that the T-Pain Monster Crush connection will help anyone find out more quickly.

Lama sent The Masked Singer home

Miss Monster sang a thrilling rendition of Bobby Gentry’s Fancy that showed her breadth and talent much better than last week’s song selection.

After Llama was sent home this week, Miss Monster still has to face White Tiger, Kangaroo and Turtle next week to finish in the top three.

While popular opinion agrees that Miss Monster is Chaka Khan, other conjectures on the Internet include Macy Gray and Tina Turner. Who do you think Miss Monster is and will she make it to the final?

Watch The Masked Singer on Wednesdays at 8/7 C on FOX.