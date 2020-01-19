While the action on Love Island 2020 is still thrilling, there seem to be a lot of bombs on the way to bringing trouble to paradise.

Enter Rebecca Gormley, a part-time model and supervisor from Newcastle.

We have everything you need to know about the new girl in the South African mansion.

Rebecca Gormley – Key Facts

Age: 21

Job: Part-time model and supervisor

Instagram: @rebeccagormleyx

What was Rebecca’s most catastrophic date?

“When I got there, I got out of the car and my dress was split all the way back. I did not know it! My date told me. We have safety pins in the restaurant and put them together! “

Who is Rebecca’s prominent crush?

“Christian Gray from Fifty Shades of Gray. He is a man who knows what he wants. ‘

What guys in the villa have Rebecca in mind and what is she going to do with them?

“Connagh, Callum and Mike …

“I need to talk to them. I haven’t seen enough of them to know how I’m going to do it. I like funny guys, so I think making the guy laugh is a catch. But no flowing movements, I’m just myself. “

