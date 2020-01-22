A group of young singles have flown to South Africa to take part in Winter Love Island and are about to join some new faces …
Luke Trotman is one of two boys who will enter the villa as a later addition to this year’s line-up.
He is a student and semi-professional who plays for Darlington FC in County Durham, as well as the son of Beverley Trotman, who finished sixth in The X Factor in 2007.
Check out her powerful voice in action below:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dM6kW5fHuDo [/ embed]
See who Luke joins with our full Love Island 2020 candidate list.
Here’s everything you need to know about Luke T.
Luke Trotman – Key Facts
Age: 22
Job: Semi-professional soccer player and student
In three words: “Energetic, positive and smiley”
Instagram: @ luketroytrotman
What is Luke T looking for in a partner?
Luke T says his ideal wife is “intelligent, pretty, confident and bubbly”, in other words, his fame: the actress and businesswoman Jessica Alba.
“I like girls who are intelligent. So I’m looking for someone who has a little bit of them. “
What’s the ideal first date for Luke T?
“I would like to play mini golf and then probably go for a drink. If I really like her, I’ll take her to a club afterwards.”
What is Luke T’s worst habit?
“I can be quite stubborn, which annoys a lot of people. I am also excessively competitive. “
How does Luke T define the “bro code”?
“You have to do what you have to do. In the villa you have to support yourself. I’m pretty relaxed.”
Will Luke T be loyal to his partner in the villa?
“I have no wandering eye, I would never play anyone. I would not lie to anyone and then do something else. I would try to be open.”
Love Island airs on ITV2 every night at 9 p.m.
Meet your candidates for Winter Love Island 2020
Love Island airs every evening at 9 p.m. on ITV2