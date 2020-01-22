A group of young singles have flown to South Africa to take part in Winter Love Island and are about to join some new faces …

Luke Trotman is one of two boys who will enter the villa as a later addition to this year’s line-up.

He is a student and semi-professional who plays for Darlington FC in County Durham, as well as the son of Beverley Trotman, who finished sixth in The X Factor in 2007.

Check out her powerful voice in action below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dM6kW5fHuDo [/ embed]

See who Luke joins with our full Love Island 2020 candidate list.

Here’s everything you need to know about Luke T.

Luke Trotman – Key Facts

Age: 22

Job: Semi-professional soccer player and student

In three words: “Energetic, positive and smiley”

Instagram: @ luketroytrotman

What is Luke T looking for in a partner?

Luke T says his ideal wife is “intelligent, pretty, confident and bubbly”, in other words, his fame: the actress and businesswoman Jessica Alba.

“I like girls who are intelligent. So I’m looking for someone who has a little bit of them. “

What’s the ideal first date for Luke T?

“I would like to play mini golf and then probably go for a drink. If I really like her, I’ll take her to a club afterwards.”

What is Luke T’s worst habit?

“I can be quite stubborn, which annoys a lot of people. I am also excessively competitive. “

How does Luke T define the “bro code”?

“You have to do what you have to do. In the villa you have to support yourself. I’m pretty relaxed.”

Will Luke T be loyal to his partner in the villa?

“I have no wandering eye, I would never play anyone. I would not lie to anyone and then do something else. I would try to be open.”

Love Island airs on ITV2 every night at 9 p.m.

Meet your candidates for Winter Love Island 2020

Love Island airs every evening at 9 p.m. on ITV2