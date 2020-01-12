It is by far one of the strangest and most unusual shows on TV. The Masked Singer has finally landed for the British audience.

For those of you who are unfamiliar with the premise, The Masked Singer sees 12 celebrities grappling with artful and confusing natural motifs and figuring out a number of classics while our panel has to figure out who is behind the mask.

We looked at the clues and evidence and will try to work with the panel to guess who is behind the mask.

Who is queen bee?

imaginations

Episode one: “Alive” by Sia

Episode Three: Someone You Loved by Lewis Capaldi

Hints: Queen Bee started her career “quite young” and “has always been part of a wild card”, but now they are “grown up” – “I am no longer a princess,” she says. “I am a queen.”

“I am the joker of all my friends,” she revealed.

In the third episode, she revealed that she was a “legislator” and had a background in activism.

Truth or lie: One of the following statements is correct: she is under 30 / she is known in fashion circles / she is not known for singing on stage.

theories: The panel initially proposed Charli XCX, Kylie Minogue, Emilia Clarke, Margot Robbie and Olivia Colman. They later added Amal Clooney and Nadine Coyle from Girls Aloud to the list of options.

Home viewers think Queen Bee might be Charlotte Church, Girls Aloud Nicola Roberts, and even Maisie Williams.

Late for the party, but I’m thrilled that Queen Bee @NicolaRoberts is #TheMaskedSinger

– Cheryl Hole (@CherylHoleQueen) January 5, 2020

Who is duck?

imaginations

Episode one: “Like A Virgin” by Madonna

Episode three: Livin On A Prayer by Bon Jovi, Ave Maria (in the sing-off)

Hints: Duck describes himself as “a real softie, although you may not think it” – she was also “shy and calm” when she was younger. “I’ve always been athletic and like to push myself,” says Duck. “Maybe you’ll even catch me surfing now and then.”

She was also a long-distance runner and claims to speak several different languages, including German and Italian. Apparently 850,000 people once sang her happy birthday – and she sang it to someone of great importance.

Truth or lie: One of the following statements is correct – she gave concerts with David Bowie / she was in a big girl band / she has two grown children

theories: The panel proposed Mel C, Melanie Blatt from All Saints, Dame Kelly Holmes and Paula Radcliffe.

Home viewers think Duck could be Denise Lewis or Skin from rock band Skunk Anansie.

Who is unicorn?

imaginations

Episode one: “Babooshka” by Kate Bush

Episode three: Juice by Lizzo

Hints: Unicorn has “always stood out from the crowd” and “was different”, has “flair” and is a “show pony”.

“When I was a child, I went on vacation with a private plane,” they later reported that they grew up on an island before going to the bright lights.

Truth or lie: One of them is true – pineapple is my favorite food / my girlfriend is very famous / acting has changed my life

theories: The panel suggested NSYNC’s John Barrowman, Louie Spence, Adam Lambert and JC Chasez, while viewers at home also seem to be convinced that Unicorn Barrowman or possibly Glees is Matthew Morrison.

Who is butterfly

imaginations

Episode one: “You have love” by Florence + The Machine

Hints: Butterfly is “free-spirited” and has traveled to “foreign countries” – her habitat has been “recently threatened” and she is a DJ while “millions of people tune in to see how she ties the knot”.

“I was discovered before my big break,” she revealed.

Who is behind the mask? Butterfly was the first celebrity to be exposed on the show.

In the opening episode on Saturday, January 4th, the judges did not correctly guess that Butterfly was the star and celebrity DJ of EastEnders. Patsy Palmerwho are best known to many television viewers for playing Bianca Jackson on the BBC soap.

Who is chameleon?

imaginations

Episode one: “Creep” by Radiohead

Episode three: Feel It Still from Portugal. The man.

Hints: Chameleon claims to have “many talents” and to be a “dazzling urban act”, but admits that he “is more used to the technology of the 70s”.

“I once delivered the voice of a child’s cartoon character,” he revealed.

theories: The jury proposed Nigel Havers, Idris Elba, Reggie Yates and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

The viewers at home thought Chameleon could be Alexander Armstrong, Chris Eubank, Justin Hawkins from The Darkness or Will Mellor.

Who is behind the mask?

Justin Hawkins unmasked as The Chameleon on The Masked Singer (ITV)

It turned out that some viewers at home were right and Justin Hawkins of The Darkness was unmasked as the man behind the chameleon costume.

Who is hedgehog?

imaginations

Episode one: “Black Magic” by Little Mix

Episode three: Shine by Take That

Hints: Hedgehog is a “workaholic” and a “homely being” who is “most active at night” – he is “more introverted than you think” but “very friendly” and his “natural living space” is the stage.

“I once had a job that meant I died at 8:30 p.m. every night,” he said, while visual clues in episode three suggested a connection to musicals like Phantom of the Opera, Cats, and Hairspray.

Truth or lie: One of the following statements is true – he sometimes wears high heels on stage / once worked in a large fast food restaurant / his daughter is more famous than he is.

theories: The jury proposed Eddie Izzard, David Thewlis, Jack Whitehall and Sir Ian McKellen.

Home viewers thought Hedgehog was either Michael McIntyre or Jason Manford and wondered if Les Mis stars like Michael Ball or Alfie Boe could be there too.

The masked singer Hedgehog could be Alfie Boe

– mollie ???????? (@ mollie_h1) January 11, 2020

Who is daisy

imaginations

Episode two: “Can’t Feel My Face” from The Weeknd

Hints: Daisy’s real name is based on the seeds from which she grew, she has “uprooted herself from her home soil”. She has a “radiant personality” and is “attracted to the light”.

She says she likes to relax while fishing.

theories: The jury proposed Beverley Knight, Meghan Markle, Lindsay Lohan and Lulu.

At home, viewers suspected that Daisy was the American singer Kelis.

Daisy’s name comes from the seeds of the people who made it … his Kelis now convinced #MaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/PfSfv8Wloa

– Elizabeth Heeles (@ fatterpenguin) January 5, 2020

Who is fox

imaginations

Episode two: “Call Me” by Blondie

Hints: Fox is “Street Smart, Curious and Singing” and cannot possibly say whether they are a “silver fox” – even though they felt and intended to be a “rock star” in their outfit during the “rock” competition. They are a bit of a party animal and can be found in the East End – though they divide their time between city and country.

“I’ve collected teapots for 30 years,” they revealed.

theories: The jury proposed Kerry Katona, Helen Mirren, Sam Fox and Joanna Lumley.

At home, the audience thought Fox was Denise Van Outen.

Who is monster

imaginations

Episode two: “Happy” by Pharrell Williams

Hints: Monster is “intelligent”, “brave” and a “BIG personality” who “came to the UK from somewhere else”. Although they are not looking to blow their own trumpet, they have “many awards” and “enjoyed”. I couldn’t wait to get into “beast mode”.

He said his hero was Spandau ballet singer Tony Hadley.

theories: The panel proposed Cee-Lo Green, Andre 3000, LL Cool J, Elton John and Jamie Foxx.

Many viewers at home agreed that Monster could be Cee-Lo Green, while others suggested Big Narstie, Roman Kemp, and Chris Eubank.

Who is octopus?

imaginations

Episode two: “Part of Your World” by The Little Mermaid

Hints: Octopus is “bubbly”, “happy-happy” and “always on the go” – despite all of her arms, she is “just as long-legged”, which comes in handy when she turns a pier into her catwalk.

“I love strength training,” she said.

theories: The panel proposed Cara Delevingne, Jodie Kidd, Tyra Banks and Nicole Scherzinger.

Home viewers thought Octopus might be Scherzinger’s Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts.

This. Ashley was musical = strength training in the waitress? Cats walk! Pussycat! Ashley is the octopus !!! #MaskedSinger https://t.co/GZpnFzNkZ4

– sᴜᴘᴇʀ ᴜᴘᴇʀ (@ superTV247) January 5, 2020

Who is pharaoh

imaginations

Episode two: “Walk Like a Egyptian” by The Bangles

Hints: As a child, Pharaoh picked up a guitar for the first time and taught himself everything he knows. He sees himself as “a man of integrity” and in his early days saw “the queen every day”.

He says his previous job was also a piece of furniture.

Who is behind the mask? Pharaoh was the first celebrity to be exposed on the show.

In the wake of January 5, the judges did not correctly guess that Pharaoh was a former interior minister and Labor politician Alan Johnson,

Who is tree

imaginations

Episode two: “It Must Be Love” by Madness

Hints: Tree “played in front of large crowds” before “happily winning” and that is his “goal” throughout the competition. He may not be “unlucky” but would give his “best shot”.

They have never performed on stage, but they do it for their children.

theories: The panel proposed Chris Kamara, Peter Crouch, Alan Shearer and David Beckham.

Home viewers thought Tree might be Jamie Redknapp or Peter Crouch – and the former English striker contested this on Twitter.

I can confirm that I am not a singing tree

– Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) January 5, 2020

The Masked Singer continues on ITV on Saturday, January 11th