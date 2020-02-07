Who is the highest paid MLB player in 2020? Top 10 list revealed for upcoming season

Who is the highest paid player in MLB for the 2020 season? Photo credit: New York Yankees / YouTube

Sign up for our entertainment newsletter now!

With the official start of spring training in a few days, millions of fans can hardly wait to greet the boys of summer. The smell of freshly cut grass and the cracking of the bat are staple foods to keep baseball not too far away.

Who is the highest paid MLB player today with all the big contracts in sports?

MLB wants to spend a lot of money in 2020

MLB players earn a lot of money today compared to their ancestors. Nowadays, some players do more in a month than players in the 1960s, 70s, or 80s in a year.

Yes, it’s nice to be a professional baseball player now.

That postseason, Pitcher Gerrit Cole was one of the highest paid baseball players of all time when he signed a blockbuster contract with the New York Yankees.

Cole has signed a contract that will bring him a profit of around $ 324 million over the next nine years.

Cole’s new contract came just a day after the Washington Nationals announced that they were stepping down from World Series 2019’s most valuable player, Stephen Strasburg, on a seven-year contract worth $ 245 million.

What’s even more incredible about these numbers is that neither Cole nor Strasburg made them the highest paid player in the game.

Who is the highest paid MLB player in 2020?

Both Gerrit Cole and Stephen Strasburg are among the top 10 players to receive the highest paycheck in 2020. However, you are not on the top of the mountain.

This honor belongs to Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels.

According to Spotrac, Trout will raise an incredible $ 37.6 million in 2020. According to many MLB experts, Trout is one of the best players in the game, if not one of the best.

Last season Trout hit 45 home runs, drove 104 RBI and ended the season with an average of 291.

Right behind Trout is the newly signed Gerrit Cole.

Cole was out with the Houston Astros last season. Cole ended the game with a 20-5 mark to keep up with his 2.50 ERA and a ridiculous video game like 0.895 WHIP.

If he can repeat that in New York in 2020, the Yankees should head to the Classic case.

The top three is rounded off by the American star pitcher Max Scherzer. Scherzer is a seven-time All-Star and three-time Cy Young award winner.

In his 12 seasons, Scherzer set a 170-89 record with an ERA of 3.20. Very impressive to say the least!

Below are the 10 best paid players in MLB.