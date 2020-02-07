Who is the double leg amputee in the Netflix original series?

Genevieve Kang, Hallea Jones and Eric Graise on Locke & Key. Photo credit: Christos Kalohoridis / Netflix

There is an original character on Netflix ‘Locke & Key that is not present in the comics. This is Logan Calloway, a double leg amputee played by Eric Graise.

Graise himself seemed excited about the role and called his character an “evil double leg amputee who doesn’t let anyone shit”.

As seen in the first season of the Netflix series, this description fits perfectly.

Logan Calloway on Locke & Key

Logan does not appear in the comics by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez, but steals scenes from the Locke & Key Netflix series.

In both the comics and the series, the eldest son Tyler and his family come to Matheson after the death of his father. He feels guilty about his father’s murder.

He blames himself and takes a self-destructive path, including hanging around with the wrong kids.

However, Tyler is a good boy and he starts seeing things like his hockey team buddy parking at the school handicap because his leg hurts. Tyler then watches a double amputee student drive past the car and lock it.

This is logan.

Later in the series, Logan Tyler even covers up when his friends are almost caught drinking alcohol in a supermarket. The two of them are slowly becoming friends and Logan is someone who holds Tyler’s head on his shoulders when in doubt.

As Logan said, when Tyler questioned his use of shorts in winter snow, “do my legs look cold?”

It is hoped that Logan Calloway will be back when Locke & Key gets a second season.

Who is Eric Graise?

Eric Graise is a double leg amputee who, like Logan, cannot be stopped by his disability.

“Fortunately, I was raised not only by a loving and supportive mother, but also by a community of people who have never hinted that my disability is an obstacle or a path to the success they want me to achieve,” said Graise an interview on medium.

Before Locke & Key, Graise appeared in the dance series Step Up: High Water, a YouTube original. He played king in the series.

Don’t think the lack of legs prevented him from dancing, he did it before even trying it for the YouTube series. He was in a dance company called Full Radius Dance Company, a professional company with handicapped dancers and also handicapped dancers.

He heard that the Step Up series was being broadcast and was broadcasting a video.

“I made a short video of myself and sent them some of my singing,” said Graise. “I get a call back two days later. Just before I get on the plane, I get an email saying I got the role.”

Now Eric Graise is on Netflix Locke & Key and it’s time for the world to see what a great talent this young man really is.

All 10 episodes of Locke & Key are currently streamed on Netflix.