Masked Singer UK is taking the country by storm! In just three weeks, The Greatest Dancer pushed it out of the window after dominating the ratings. And we’ve seen some shocking revelations! But what celebrity is under the daisy mask?

Here are the clues and predictions for the daisy so far!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W-J_Be_Wkv8 [/ embed]

The Daisy plays “The Feel My Face” by The Weeknd on The Masked Singer UK

Daisy’s references to the Masked Singer UK

The Daisy’s first clues suggest that her real name “is based on the seed from which she grew.” Land for a “long time”. The daisy claims that she has a “bright personality” and is “attracted to the light”. She also mentions that she would like to relax while fishing.

Popular guesses for the daisy

Panelists thought the celebrity under the daisy mask might be Beverley Knight, Meghan Markle, Lindsay Lohan or Lulu. Popular online guesses include Kelis, Ashley Roberts from Pussycat Dolls, and Holly Valance. Many fans agreed with Ken Jeong that it could also be Lindsay Lohan! After all, she was a panelist at The Masked Singer Australia.

[SPOILER] Our prediction: The daisy is …

With all the clues in mind, our prediction is that the daisy is … an American singer and songwriter, Kelis!

Our prediction for the Daisy on The Masked Singer UK, Kelis

And so the information is consistent so far!

The first indication that her name is “based on the seeds from which she grew” is easy for Kelis to explain. Her name is a combination of her parents’ names, Kenneth and Evaliss Rogers. Being American also means that she leaves her “home ground”. Her “radiant personality” and her “affection for light” could point to her debut album Kaleidoscope, which has just reached its 20th anniversary.

In an interview with The Guardian from 2010, Kelis finally said that she would like to “fish and inline skate” to relax. In the same interview, she also mentions that she loves wearing “everything with a mask”. Could this be an indication of your future appearance at The Masked Singer UK?

We won’t know if we’re right or not until the daisy is officially debunked, but all the clues make sense with our prediction. Take a look at The Masked Singer on ITV and find out on Saturday at 7pm!