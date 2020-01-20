Cynthia Erivo and Ben Ben Mendelsohn at The Outsider. Credit: HBO

The Outsider on HBO introduced a new character in the third episode of Sunday Night. For fans who have not yet read Stephen King’s novel, Holly Gibney (Cynthia Erivo) is the second main character after Ralph Anderson (Ben Mendelsohn).

She is also a character that appeared in another Stephen King television series in Mr. Merccdes. Holly is the partner of Bill Hodges (Brendan Gleeson) in both the TV show and the novel trilogy.

However, fans will also notice a big change in Holly Gibney. While King wrote her as a white woman and performed in Mr. Mercedes (Justine Lupe), actress Cynthia Erivo is a black woman who adopts the character.

Honestly, Cynthia Erivo ran into the outsider as Holly Gibney and stole every scene she appeared in.

Here’s what you need to know about Cynthia Erivo.

Who is Cynthia Erivo at The Outsider?

The outsiders were lucky enough to have Cynthia Erivo with them. She is about to hit the jackpot if she isn’t already there.

Every month, fans everywhere will ask questions about Cynthia Ervio because she received the Oscar nomination for Best Actress for her role as Harriet Tubman in the film Harriet.

She also received a second Oscar nomination for the song Stand Up from the same film this year. She also received Golden Globe nominations in both categories.

Yes, in addition to one of the most famous historical figures in African American history, she played a song for the soundtrack.

Her musical talent shouldn’t surprise her fans because Cynthia Erivo was a musician before she became an actress. In 2017 Erivo won the Grammy award for the best music theater album with the color purple.

Film fans also saw her musical talent in the film Bad Times in 2018 at El Royale, where she played R&B singer Darlene Sweet. In the same year she also appeared in the critically acclaimed film Widows.

The Outsider will air on HBO on Sundays at 10 / 9c.