Days of our Lives goes back in time to draw viewers’ attention to events that were missed thanks to Flash Forward.

The reverse time led the fans back to Mother’s Day. It also brings back a troubled character for a short visit, Summer Townsend (Marie Wilson). Spoilers that annoy a visitor from Maggie’s past reappear in their lives and fans are now speculating that Summer is that person.

Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) added fuel to the fire and asked Maggie at Mother’s Day brunch if she had heard anything from Summer. Maggie replied that it had been a long time.

In recent years, some people have asked who Summer Townsend is and what she thinks of Maggie. She wasn’t in the soap opera for very long.

The character was introduced to Brady’s (Eric Martsolf) dream in 2016 after getting Daniel’s (Shawn Christian) heart. Brady felt Daniel try to tell him something and went to find the woman of his dreams.

When he found her, Brady learned that Summer and Daniel had been around for years. The late doctor even thought they had the same mother, Maggie. Summer sent their DNA sample to Daniel, but he died before he could prove that they were related.

Brady convinced Summer to come to Salem to find out the truth. Maggie initially hesitated to admit that she was Summer’s mother. Finally Maggie admitted that when she was a teenager she had a baby that she gave up for adoption. Tests have shown that Summer is the baby.

Although Maggie and Summer tried to build a relationship, Summer’s problems with fraudsters’ lives and mental health troubled them. She cheated on Brady with $ 50,000 even though she had feelings for him. Brady was with Theresa (Jen Lilley) at the time. Summer started to cause problems for Theresa, hoping to break up the romance.

Life started for Summer after she was accused of kidnapping Brady and Theresia’s son Tate. She admitted she’d received $ 100,000 to take the boy with her, but Summer vowed she only took the money, not Tate.

The police questioned her, but there was no evidence that she had kidnapped Tate. The summer was released for lack of evidence of kidnapping. Theresa didn’t believe Summer. The two women had a fight that ended with Theresa falling and hitting her head. Summer ran away, leaving an injured Theresa alone. The incident caused Summer to leave town after saying goodbye to Maggie.

Summer Townsend is not the most popular person in Salem. Even her mother Maggie has problems with her. She will be in town for a short visit, which should lead to an interesting meeting between Maggie and her daughter.

