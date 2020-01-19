Who is Sophie Piper? Meet the Love Island Winter 2020 candidate

After six months without screens, Love Island has returned with 12 new singletons looking for love in the brand new South African mansion.

Sophie Piper, a 21-year-old Essex medical assistant, is heading to the villa with eleven other Love Island 2020 candidates this year and has a closer relationship with celebrities than most.

Her sister is Rochelle Humes, who is reported to have fully supported Soph in starring in the series.

She also went to school with Kem Cetinay, winner of the third series from Love Island.

Here you will find everything you need to know about Sophie Piper.

Sophie Piper – key data

Age: 21

Job: Medical PA

In three words: “Friendly, fun and energetic”

Instagram: @sophpiper_

Coupled with: Connor

What is Sophie looking for in a partner?

“Friendly with something about them, someone who doesn’t take themselves too seriously. I like confident but not overconfident. Big, tanned and light-colored eyes.”

Her fame is heavyweight boxing champ Anthony Joshua, an athlete that her island colleagues Eve and Jess Gale also love.

She added: “Whenever I see him arguing, I shout:” Come on, use your right hook! “I have no idea what I’m talking about.”

What is a turn for Sophie?

“When someone is insane. I love jokes, but I hate when someone tries to be funny and not.”

What is Sophie’s most embarrassing date experience?

“I had an appointment for dinner and we had a camembert to start with. The date went well and I said goodbye to him when I left. I came home and went in to put on my make-up and found that there was some cheese hanging from the corner of my mouth.

“I don’t know how I didn’t feel about it and he hadn’t said anything to me! When I asked him about it, he said that he didn’t want to embarrass me, but I would have preferred to have known it. I hope my dates are in the villa are a little less cheesy … “

What is Sophie’s worst habit?

“Sleep. If I could take a nap now, I would. I would literally sleep anywhere.”

Meet your candidates for Winter Love Island 2020

Love Island starts on Sunday, January 12th with ITV2 and continues on weekdays and Sundays.