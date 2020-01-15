Who is Siannise Fudge? Meet the Love Island winter candidate

Winter Love Island 2020 is back to keep us warm over the icy January months – with a brand new line of singletons looking for love – or at least some Instagram followers.

And among the new Love Island participants basking in the brand new South African villa is the fantastically named Siânnise Fudge.

Here you will find everything you need to know about the Bristol-based candidate.

Siânnise Fudge – Key Facts

Age: 25

Of: Bristol

Job: Beauty consultant

Instagram: @siannisefudge

Coupled with: Nas

What is Siânnise looking for in a man?

The beauty advisor who proudly told the story RadioTimes.com that her “just a normal girl” is referred to by her friends as Princess Jasmine and she seems to be looking for her prince.

Before her ITV2 debut, Siânnise announced her perfect guy on paper and said, “Big, dark, and handsome – I’m probably after my own Aladdin.”

What will make her an islander?

“Arrogance or someone who is full of themselves,” Siânnise admitted.

The self-confessed “cheeky and funny” candidate will not be afraid to get her husband either.

“When I see something I want, I’m not afraid of it. I go to the villa for that. I’m ready for a challenge!”

Meet your candidates for Winter Love Island 2020

Love Island starts on Sunday, January 12th, at 9:00 p.m. on ITV2