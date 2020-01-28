Winter Love Island 2020 is back to keep us warm over the icy January months – with a new line of singletons looking for love – or at least some Instagram followers.

And Siânnise Fudge is one of the new actors from Love Island basking in the South African villa.

Here you will find everything you need to know about the Bristol-based candidate.

Siânnise Fudge – Key Facts

Age: 25

Of: Bristol

Job: Beauty consultant

Instagram: @siannisefudge

Coupled with: Nas

So far, Siânnise has been at Villa Love Island …

Poor Siânnise was unable to find the person she was looking for and was in a couple of friends.

At first she was with Nas Majeed, but after trying his luck she gave him the cold shoulder.

Siânnise then went on to hunt Connagh Howard, but the handsome model decided that he liked Sophie Piper more and decided to mate with her before finally finding a romance with Rebecca Gormley.

She seemed to get on well with newcomer Luke T, but Rebecca got in the way and also managed to steal him.

In a tense argument, Siânnise decided to go back to Nas so they both had a chance to find love.

Although she hasn’t found a husband yet, Siânnise has become Love Island’s meme queen after a few moments – but will she find her husband?

What is Siânnise looking for in a man?

The beauty advisor who proudly told the story RadioTimes.com that her “just a normal girl” is referred to by her friends as Princess Jasmine and she seems to be looking for her prince.

Before her ITV2 debut, Siânnise announced her perfect guy on paper and said, “Tall, dark, and handsome – I’m probably after my own Aladdin.”

What will make her a different islander?

“Arrogance or someone who is full of themselves,” Siânnise admitted.

The self-confessed “cheeky and funny” candidate will not be afraid to get her husband either.

“When I see something I want, I’m not afraid of it. I go to the villa for that. I’m ready for a challenge!”

Love Island starts on ITV2 on Sunday, January 12th, at 9 p.m.