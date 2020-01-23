US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg is unable to provide business advice until she goes to college and has a degree in economics.

At a press briefing at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Mnuchin suddenly asked the 17-year-old environmental activist to separate both the public and private sectors from fossil fuels.

When asked how this would affect the US economic model, Mnuchin looked up in Thunberg.

“Is she the chief economist? Who is she? I’m confused, “he said. Then, after a short pause, he said it was” a joke “.

“After studying economics, she can come back and explain it to us,” he concluded.

Last year, Thunberg dealt with many aspects of US politics, not least with President Donald Trump’s decision to pull the country out of the Paris Agreement to limit global warming.

Mnuchin insisted that US policy was misinterpreted and Trump “absolutely believes in a clean environment”.

The US, says Mnuchin, is a leader in reducing CO2 emissions. “What the president criticizes is the Paris Agreement because he thought it was an unfair agreement for the United States.”

