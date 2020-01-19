It’s here – Love Island is back for 2020 in the first of its six-monthly series.

One of the singles heading out for the first winter edition in the brand new South African mansion is Shaughna Phillips.

Here’s everything you need to know about the London-based islander who joins Love Island 2020 attendees.

Shaughna Phillips – Key Facts

Age: 25

Job: Democratic Service Officer

Instagram: @shaughnaphillips

Coupled with: Shaughna is currently single

In three words: Funny, easy-going, but a bit bossy

What does Shaughna look for in a man?

“Funny, a little smart, not smarter than me, because I would really be angry,” she says. “I want someone to see and talk to about the news. I also want someone who can get along with their parents and who dresses well and looks good, although the look isn’t everything. ‘

She says her star crush is former Love Island winner Jack Fincham.

What does Shaughna think makes her perfect for Love Island?

Shaughna describes herself as “funny, talkative and smart” and says that people will be shocked when they hear certain things about them – although it may not be as shocking as their desire to go into politics after their stay at the villa to go.

She says her worst habit is to think that she is always right – or to know that she is always right. She adds: “I also never know when to shut up, try it. “But we shouldn’t expect too many failures from her – she claims that she likes to deal with everyone.

What is a turn for Shaughna?

Shaughna is not interested in people who love themselves or do not listen to you. In these cases, she says, “I just think go and annoy someone.”

What is Shaughna’s most catastrophic dating experience?

“When I first met a man and took a taxi to my house and my last ex-boyfriend was crying in front of my house. I was angry. The date didn’t know how to react and just pretended to be on the phone. After that I was with him for a year and a half. “

Love Island starts on ITV2 on Sunday, January 12th, at 9:00 p.m. and continues on weekdays and Sundays.