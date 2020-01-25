Winter Love Island is in full swing. A group of young singles meets in a luxury villa in South Africa to find a partner.

Here’s everything you need to know about London-based Shaughna Phillips, who joins Love Island 2020 attendees.

Shaughna Phillips – Key Facts

Age: 25

Job: Democratic Service Officer

Instagram: @shaughnaphillips

Coupled with: Shaughna is currently single

In three words: Funny, easy-going, but a bit bossy

Shaughna’s previous time at the Love Island Villa…

Shaughna had a pretty hard drive in the mansion after teaming up with Callum Jones.

She thought she was pretty tense, but before she could get used to her husband, the twins Eve and Jess Gale threw him away.

Eve later decided to reconnect with him and leave Shaughna vulnerable and single.

When Connagh Howard entered the villa and interested her a little, hope came to her – but she only used it to get Callum back.

And luckily it worked out, so that the two could spend more time together before the next hurdle, namely in the form of the beauty queen Rebecca Gormley.

She initially found Callum attractive and when he wanted to meet her, Shaughna was angry and tried again to win her husband back.

However, Callum Shaughna seemed to want to anyway and the couple seemed happy … for now.

What does Shaughna look for in a man?

“Funny, a little smart, not smarter than me, because I would really be angry,” she says. “I want someone to see and talk to about the news. I also want someone who can get along with their parents and who dresses well and looks good, although the look isn’t everything. “

She says her prominent crush is former Love Island winner Jack Fincham.

What does Shaughna think makes her perfect for Love Island?

Shaughna describes herself as “funny, talkative and smart” and says that people will be shocked when they hear certain things about them – although it may not be as shocking as their desire to go into politics after their stay at the villa to go.

She says her worst habit is to think that she is always right – or to know that she is always right. She adds: “I also never know when to shut up, try it. “But we shouldn’t expect too many failures from her – she claims that she likes to deal with everyone.

What is a turn for Shaughna?

Shaughna is not interested in people who love themselves or do not listen to you. In these cases, she says, “I just think go and annoy someone.”

What is Shaughna’s most catastrophic dating experience?

“When I first met a man and took a taxi to my house and my last ex-boyfriend was crying in front of my house. I was angry. The date didn’t know how to react and just pretended to be on the phone. After that I was with him for a year and a half. “

