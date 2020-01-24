SALT LAKE CITY – After two days during which House attorneys pleaded against President Donald Trump, one of the Utah senators said that he believed more than ever that the impeachment trial was a product of ” the deep state. “

“The more I learn about this impeachment case, the more I am completely convinced that it is a manifestation of the deep state that repels a president whom they deeply despise,” said Senator Mike. Lee, R-Utah, in a Facebook Video.

Lee also denounced witnesses who testified in the House, calling them “full powers over members of the deep state establishment” and those who made their living in the “military-industrial intelligence complex.”

Trump, he said, has a different style of foreign policy and goals than his predecessors, and that upsets career bureaucrats. The president does not defer to the State Department, the National Security Council or the Defense Department, he said.

“They see it as a threat to them personally, professionally, perhaps a threat to their power structure, their own personal ambition, their ability to accumulate power, so they panic,” said Lee.

While Lee posts his opinion on the impeachment trial daily on his political and personal Facebook pages, Senator Mitt Romney, R-Utah, has been largely silent.

A group of activists intends to gather outside the downtown Salt Lake City office in Romney to demand that he support a fair trial so that people can hear all the evidence, including the testimony of witnesses such as than former national security adviser John Bolton. They plan to carry brooms to send a message to the senator to stop sweeping justice under the rug.

Unlike Lee, Romney said that he was open to hearing from Bolton and others, but that the Senate should not consider a vote on this until after he had presented his arguments.

The impeachment trial centers on a whistleblower’s complaint regarding a July 25 phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, in which Trump allegedly took advantage of military aid and a wanted visit from the White House in return for Ukraine investigating political rival Joe Biden and his son.

In his Facebook posts, Lee went on to say that these government bureaucrats have come to see themselves as the “smart whole.”

Trump has made a decision they find “repulsive” and more repugnant because the President disagrees with them, said Lee. He said they are seeing their doctorate, careers and work experience canceled.

“That seems to be the case for the most part. For many of them, it is deeply personal. He walked on their grass. He took a bite of their apple, ”he said.

Lee also said that the more he learns about the Democrats, the more he sees it as a “gross abuse” of the power of impeachment. They’re not just trying to remove Trump from office, but to remove him from the election.

“These people, like the people of the deep state who have witnessed this case, tell you that they know more than you do, that they are smarter than you and that you cannot be responsible for it. elect president of the United States, “said Lee.” It’s not fair. We should not bear it. “

Lee was with Trump on Friday morning for the annual March for Life rally in Washington to protest abortion and the Roe c decision. Wade of 1973 from the Supreme Court.