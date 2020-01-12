Who is Perri Kiely? Dancing on Ice 2020 lineup

Could British Got Talent winner Perri Kiely Dancing on Ice win 2020? Maybe also (and we don’t just say that because Ashley Banjo, member of the Diversity, sits on the jury). After former Strictly pro James Jordan won the crown last year, another dance professional, Kiely, is under pressure to head the competition.

But who exactly is Perri Kiely? Here’s everything you need to know about the contestant who exchanges Terra Firma for a frozen dance floor.

Perri Kiely – important facts

Age: 23

Famous for: Dancing in diversity

Twitter: @perrikiely

Instagram: @realperrikiely

Professional dance partner: Vanessa Bauer

Who is Perri Kiely?

You may not recognize him immediately, since he really grew up since he first became famous in 2009 – but as mentioned, Perri is (or was) the little, gorgeous child that Simon Cowell and his colleagues learned about the British Got talent excited.

Since then, he has become a reality star himself and has participated (and often won) in a number of competitive shows.

When did Perri Kiely win the British Got Talent?

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6gb3a5jczJk (/ embed)

During Britain’s Got Talent’s golden age in 2009, diversity was crowned the surprise champion after it was repeatedly predicted that breakout star Susan Boyle would win the title.

Kiely was only 13 years old at the time of the victory.

“I have to tell you now that all bets are void,” said Simon Cowell of their final performance. “It was the only performance of the night that I gave a 10.”

What other shows has Perri Kiery been in?

Diversity was just the tip of the iceberg for Kiely, who made his debut as backstage presenter for Sky 1s Got To Dance in 2013.

However, Kiely is better known for taking part in celebrity reality shows, the first of which was ITV’s spoiled splash in 2014. Kiely regularly impressed the judges and mentor Tom Daley and defeated Richard Whitehead to win the second series of the competition.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QfP9_kdG9EA (/ embed)

Later that same year, he won £ 12,000 in the celebrity version of Release The Hounds: Jingle Hell, with his team splitting the profits between NSPCC and beat bullying.

After searching for love on the 2017 E4 dating show Celebs Go Dating, Kiely tried his luck at baking in The Great British Bake Off 2018 for Stand Up to Cancer – and impressed Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith with his self-portrait -Croquembouches and winner Star Baker.

What did Perri Kiely say when he came to Dancing on Ice?

It remains to be seen whether Kiely will continue his reality TV winning streak, but the dancer takes the competition seriously.

“I did a couple of training sessions,” he said on KISS FM Drive Time when he was announced. “I’m not going to lie, it’s hard. It’s a game face.”

Dancing on Ice will start on ITV in 2020