Who is on Which Voice UK 2020 team after blind auditions?

The Voice UK is back for 2020 as our trainers hope to discover some of the UK’s best unseen singing talent.

Jennifer Hudson has rejected the series in favor of the Grammy-winning singer Meghan Trainor (from All About That Bass), who will join the regular guests will.i.am, Olly Murs and Tom Jones.

While the cheeky, happy Murs is the reigning champion, he may have trouble keeping the title while our coaches compete to secure some seriously talented singers.

Who is on which team for The Voice 2020?

Team Tom

Lara

Olly Murs’ mate chose Sir Tom himself after she was thrilled with her performance of Jess Glynnes Don’t Be So Hard On Yourself at Blind Auditions.

Shezar

After singing together in Cardiff before, it’s no surprise that Shezar chose Sir Tom.

Tom turned to the former cruise ship singer after her emotional performance.

Zion

The background of the Gospel of Zion made it a powerful performance.

Team Olly

miniature

With her unique attitude to Blondie’s glass heart, Murs was overjoyed when Cameo picked him up after two of the other coaches hoped to land her.

Ty

Ty’s emotional version of Billie Eilish’s When The Party’s Over saw Olly turn to the student.

Team Meghan

Brooke

The 20-year-old Derry girl saw all four coaches turn after their breathtaking rendition of Lewis Capaldis Bruises – but Brooke chose Meghan.

Trinity Leigh

The 16-year-old burst into tears after seeing that Olly and Meghan had turned to look at her. She decided to choose Meghan after revealing her close ties to Demi Lovato.

Blaize

The 21-year-old opened the party for Meghan with her version of Jax Jones’ Instruction.

Aoife & Katie

The 16-year-old twins delighted Meghan with her cover of ABBA’s Chiquitita.

Team will

So diva

The trio hopes that will.i.am can turn his part-time jobs into a full-time career.

infant

Baby’s unique voice and experience when Paloma Faith’s background singer saw will.i.am whirl around.

The Voice UK will continue on ITV on Saturdays