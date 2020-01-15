Who is Ollie Williams? Meet the Love Island Winter 2020 candidate

It’s finally here! Love Island is back with its first winter edition, with 12 singletons in the brand new villa in South Africa.

One of the Love Island 2020 contestants on the grid was Ollie Williams – but the landowner and heir have now made a quick exit …

Here’s everything you need to know about Ollie …

Why did Ollie leave Love Island?

Ollie decided to leave the villa after only three days when he found that he was still in love with his ex-girlfriend.

“I have to be honest with myself and everyone that I still love someone … I have to follow my heart in this scenario and it would be wrong to ignore these feelings.

Ultimately, this is the love island and it’s about finding love. If I did anything with Paige or any other girl who could come to the villa, it wouldn’t be fair to them, ”he said in a statement.

key facts

Age: 23

Job: Legacy of the Lanhydrock Estate / Landowner

Instagram: @olliesjwilliams

Coupled with: Paige, before the exit

In three words: I am fun, energetic and traditional

How would Ollie describe his ideal wife?

Ollie says that his dream woman is “blonde, athletic and funny” and that his celebrity is Lily James. “It is beautiful,” he says.

What makes Ollie the ideal candidate for him?

“I’m an alpha male. Wherever I go, I direct the room, I direct whatever I do. I’ll be the butt of all jokes, but I’ll also be the one who jokes,” he says. “I’m looking for attention and I like to be the center of what’s going on. I carry my feelings up my sleeve, I am open and let people know what I think of them. “

He seems excited at the villa after admitting it RadioTimes.com that he was previously excluded from boarding school.

And he’s no stranger to reality TV, adding that he and his sister mumbled at Made in Chelsea.

What is Ollie’s best chat-up line?

Ollie says the best chat-up line he has ever used, ‘Do you know Cornwall’s Polzeath beach? I own it.’

Ollie’s father is Lord of the Manor of Lanhydrock and his family title is Viscount Clifden. He says: “If my father dies or abdicates as the oldest child, I take over the title and the inheritance. I am the heir to Lanhydrock. “

However, there are some technical details about his inheritance that can be presented here.

Meet your candidates for Winter Love Island 2020

Love Island starts on ITV2 on Sunday, January 12th, at 9:00 p.m. and continues on weekdays and Sundays.