Who is Netflix’s narrator too hot to handle?

Image source: Getty / David M. Benett

There’s no denying that it’s one of the best parts of Netflix’s Too hot to handle is the narrative. From the quick quips to the vicious zingers, no contestant is spared when it comes to hearing about their actions – not even Lana. But who exactly is the voice behind Too hot to handle, You ask?

Well, it’s stand-up cabaret Desiree Burch. The 41-year-old hails from LA but currently lives in London. She is the host and creator of Comedy Central UK’s Bold talk and has appeared on several other shows, including Living at the Apollo and Live From BBC, like Netflix’s Flinch and the special Comedy Central Desiree Burch Live. Burch also starred in a podcast as the voice of Mayor Pamela Winchell Welcome to Night Vale. However, before she got into a comedy, she used a dominatrix, which she talks about in her 2017 Unf * ckable one woman show.

Image source: Netflix

While I’m talking Vier Burch recently detailed the experience of telling Too hot to handle, saying, “I’m like, ‘Seriously you guys, there’s a lot of money. Just don’t touch it!’ I mean, read a book, whip. What the hell? I was trying to put myself in their shoes and some of it I totally get, because I’m 20. And then part of it, I’m just, ‘Men, seriously , get it together. ‘”

In a separate interview with Oprah Magazine, producer Louise Peet stated she wants to see viewers Too hot to handle if rom-com is more than a dating show, that’s why Burch was counted on to tell. “The narrator’s voice is really the person on the sofa,” she said. “It’s the kind of thing you scream on TV … We wanted to make sure we cut some tongue-in-cheek halfway through.” Well, I find it honest to say that Burch is the real star of the show.