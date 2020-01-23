Love Island 2020 is back with new hopefuls trying to find the love of their lives in the South African mansion.

One of the performers is Nas Majeed – here you will find everything you need to know about the client from London.

Nas Majeed – important facts

Age: 23

Of: London

Occupation: Sports scientist and master builder

Coupled with: Jess

Instagram: @nas_jm

Until now, Nas was at Villa Love Island …

Nas had bad luck in love during his time at Villa.

He was initially with Siannise Fudge, but after trying to seduce her, his efforts were unsuccessful.

Nas decided to meet Jess Gale, who had suggested that she would like to meet him.

Unfortunately, the two are just friends and time will tell if Nas can ever find the woman of his dreams.

What Makes Nas the Perfect Islander?

“I am very different from the people who have been on the show before. I am funny, always myself, caring and considerate. I am a well-rounded person.”

Nas has already come up with his own slogan that he hopes to land on a Primark T-shirt near you.

And a bit like Anton from last year, Nas has a very excited mother hoping to find her own way into the villa.

What is Nas’s worst habit?

“Laugh in uncomfortable situations. It never goes down well. “

What is Nas Chat Up?

“If I think you’re pretty, I’ll tell you you’re pretty. Or I’ll comment on your outfit instead of a generic chat-up line.”

What is Na’s ideal woman?

“I want someone who is cute and funny and can keep up with my energy.”

Meet your candidates for Winter Love Island 2020

Love Island starts on ITV2 on Sunday, January 12th, at 9:00 p.m. and continues on weekdays and Sundays